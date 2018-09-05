5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/7)

FRIDAY

The September Flea Off Market (Sept. 7–9)

Flea Off Market

Free | Times vary

Another month, another Flea Off Market. This weekend you can expect $4 pints from Monnik Beer Co. on Friday and Saturday, and $4 bloody mary’s on Sunday. And as always, you’ll find more vendors and food trucks throughout the weekend that you can shake a stick at! Check the weather before attending.

SATURDAY

Louisville City FC vs. FC Cincinnati

Louisville Slugger Field

$13-$36 | 7:30 p.m.

In case you didn’t know, FC Cincinnati is Louisville City FC’s greatest rival. That should be enough to sell you on this game where sparks are sure to fly between the teams. But before that, you have two options for your pregaming fun. Troll Pub is hosting a family-friendly pregame party at 5:30 p.m. with plenty of snacks and happy hour specials on drinks. And Goodwood Brewing is hosting a pregame block party with supporter clubs The Coopers and The Black Sheep, with live music by the Midnight Hour Sound System and food by Saints Pizza and Pub. Check the weather before attending.

More Art than you can Handle! (Sept. 8–9)

Big Four Lawn and Mellwood Art Center

Free | Times vary

The Big Four Bridge has been called “the happiest place in Louisville.” Now, its lawn will be the art-iest. The Big Four Arts Festival features 180 juried artists, 20 emerging artists and two days of live music. And up the road at the Mellwood Art Center is the Mellwood Interactive Art Show. There, you’ll find over 40 art booths as well as live graffiti, sand art, a tie-dye station, art games, acrobatics by CirqueLouis and plenty of food and drink. Check the weather before attending.

Advertisement

Highlands Festival 2018

900 block of Baxter Ave.

Free | 1 p.m.-midnight

This festival has it all — a great location, over 100 local art and craft vendors, food from seven local bars and restaurants, drinks from Goose Island, Four Roses and Tito’s Vodka and live music by Wax Factory and The Lepolion Effect. The event is free, but attendees are asked to make a $1 donation to The Arrow Fund, which rehabilitates severely tortured, abused and neglected animals. Check the weather before attending.

SUNDAY

2018 Battle of Bluegrass (Sept. 8–9)

Fourth Street Live!

Free | 10 a.m.

You’ve heard how insanely hard CrossFit is, most likely from an insane CrossFitter, but this is your chance to see it in person. The Battle of the Bluegrass is a two-day CrossFit competition with the fittest athletes from all of the local boxes (that’s what CrossFit calls its gyms). Now, this event happens on both Saturday and Sunday, but it’s probably best on Sunday when the team divisions compete along with the Elite and RX divisions.