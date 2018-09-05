5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/21)

FRIDAY — 21

Danger Run 24

Danger Run

$25 | 7-11 p.m.

Get the Halloween festivities started now with Danger Run. Think of it like a massive scavenger hunt with rhyming clues that, hopefully, lead you to a series of the best haunted houses in the area. Solve all of the clues, and make it to the Danger Run Finals to compete for “huge prizes.” Starting locations include the Lowe’s on South Hurstbourne Parkway, Dixie Highway and Veterans Parkway in Clarksville, Indiana.

SATURDAY — 22

Flutter Fest 2018

Louisville Zoo

Admission $16, parking $5 | 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Louisville Zoo and Idlewild Butterfly Farm are joining for Flutter Fest to celebrate the annual Monarch butterfly migration. You’ll find educational butterfly activities for the kids that include a pollinator parade and helping to tag over 1,000 butterflies that will all be released at once.

Louisville Art & Craft Market in the Highlands (Sept. 22–23)

Highlands Community Campus

Free | 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

This market for handmade art and crafts is similar to The Flea Off Market, in that you will find a variety of artists, craftspeople, makers and collectors, in addition to plenty of live music, craft beer and food trucks. But it’s different in that it is a juried festival, so vendors have been selected based on the quality of their work. That way, you know you are getting the best of the best. On Saturday drink specials include $4 pints of Monnik Beer Co., and on Sunday drink specials include $3 bloody marys.

ACS’s 15th Annual Bark in the Park

Seneca Park

$25 to preregister; $30 day of event | 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Let your dog attend a festival this weekend at The Animal Care Society’s Bark in the Park. The canine festival begins at 8 a.m. with a run/walk (register at 7 a.m.). Afterward, there are contests, an appearance by the LMPD K-9 Unit, a silent auction and food and drink, and the Dog of the Year will be named.

SUNDAY — 23

Art + Yoga + Mimosas and Brunch

Speed Art Museum

$13 | 12:30-1:30 p.m.

The Speed ART Museum has everything you need to start off your Sunday right. Check in at 12:30 p.m. and get ready for a “Intro to Lotus Flow” yoga class with instructor extraordinaire Lee Schardein. Then, enjoy a brunch and some mimosas from Wiltshire Pantry with beats by DJ Sam Sneed. Not to mention you’ll be surrounded by amazing art the whole time. Like we said, everything you need for a perfect Sunday morning.