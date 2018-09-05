5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/14)

FRIDAY — 14

Kentucky Kick Down Motorcycle Festival (Sept. 14–16)

American-Turners Louisville

$5-$100 | Times vary

Get your motor running… Now in its sixth year, the Kentucky Kick Down Motorcycle Festival has earned enormous momentum and well-earned acclaim, becoming a national go-to festival for vintage motorcycle lovers and “transitioning to that festival atmosphere we’ve been wanting to offer.” This three-day event features over 100 show bikes, rides, local and national vendors, The Miss Kentucky Kick Down contest, a four-lane bowling alley, food trucks, burnouts, mud drags, camp-in movie, camping and access to American Turners’ pool. Don’t forget the Charity Ride along area country roads, and… The Lounge, a full bar, will be open until 4 a.m. What more could you want?!

SATURDAY — 15

Candemonium

The Great Escape Louisville

Free | 2-6 p.m.

If you love vinyl records, attend this edition of Candemonium for the chance to win one of five Crosley turntables, customized by five local artists. And it wouldn’t be a Candemonium without canned beer from Against the Grain Brewery. Get grub from food trucks, see the Squallis Puppeteers, hear live music by Charlie Humber and get comic books from The Great Escape Louisville. Proceeds benefit LEO favorite Girls Rock Louisville.

ReGeneration Fair 2018

The Butchertown Greenway

Free | 2-5 p.m.

Support the Waterfront Botanical Garden at ReGeneration Fair to learn about other local green groups. Over 15 nonprofits will be hosting activities that include canoe tours, visits with live raptors and tree walking. You’ll also find arts and crafts, food and drink, live music and a “Plein Air Paint Out” with Louisville Visual Art. Go to the event’s Facebook page for directions and parking information.

Advertisement

Exotic Reptile Show & Tail

Feeders Supply (Middletown)

Free | 2-4 p.m.

You may be creeped out by exotic pets, but admit it, exotic reptiles are rad (they’re like tiny dinosaurs!). At this show, a reptile specialist will answer questions and give you an up-close look at these critters, which include an Ornate Uromastyx, large Red Bearded Dragon, Malaysian Horned Frog, large Parson Chameleon, large tortoise and, while they are not reptiles, tarantulas. You can also enter drawing for Feeders Supply prizes.

SUNDAY — 16

Food Truck & Beer Festival

The Edison Center

$5-$25 | Noon-5 p.m.

We cover a lot of events here at LEO, and one thing that is constant at all most all of them is food trucks and beer from regional breweries. So the Food Truck and Beer Festival said why not cut the other crap and just give the people what they want! Enjoy food from over 20 food trucks and beer from over 20 regional breweries.