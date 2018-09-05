5 things to do in Louisville this weekend (9/28)

FRIDAY

Autumn ReQuarry

FRP LaGrange Quarry

Prices and times vary

Kentucky’s own lil’ Burning Man starts Friday (and doesn’t let up until Sunday afternoon). The Bluegrass State’s version takes place not in a desert, but around a glorified swimming hole, of course. The event promises to “lubricate the freed sole back into its stricter confinement” in preparation for the beginning of cold weather. There will be music, art (What kind? Not disclosed), glamping and — in true Burner fashion — a fiery effigy.

SATURDAY

Portland Art and Heritage Fair

Portland Neighborhood

Free | 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This is more than an art festival. Three of Louisville’s most historic buildings will be the center of this festival featuring art, history, archeology, a juried art competition, food, drink and music, plus family fun and an (almost) 5K walk/run… all across Portland. The three buildings include the U.S. Marine Hospital, the Portland Museum and the Dolfinger School, all of which will be packed with art from area artists, and each will have special attractions. So check the website to plan. Proceeds from the run go to supporting local initiatives.

Yoga Enigmatic Mvt. 3

Art Sanctuary

Free or $15 donation | 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s the third installment of a truly unique, musical yoga experience. Louisville band Ut Gret will improv their way through a set with multiple instruments, including strings and a bassoon, while you follow the moves of Yoga on Baxter’s Ben Short. It’s not just stretching, though. Attendees are invited to move in whatever way they want as they enjoy the music. That includes getting a drink at the bar. We can’t all be health nerds.

Spensive: Amateur Drag Night and LGBT+ Fundraiser

Butchertown Social

$5 | 7 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Support newbie drag queens and feel like royalty yourself at what promises to be an “opulent affair”… and a fundraiser for LGBT+ youth! Drag performances start at 9 p.m., followed by DJ Yuri Bae. Even the food and drink specials will be inspired by LGBT+ legends. Twenty-percent of sales from the event menu will be donated to The Sweet Evening Breeze LGBTQ Shelter, which, opening in 2019 to serve youth experiencing homelessness.

SUNDAY

Locust Grove Fall Antiques Market

$8 | 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Aside from brunch, nothing goes better with a Sunday than antiquing. Dig through hidden treasures big and small in the shade of the largest antique of them all, the historic Locust Grove manor. The event promises goods from a dozen regional dealers, including vintage furniture, textiles, jewelry, silver, tchotchkes, decorative art and more. Food and drink will also be sold.