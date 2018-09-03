3rd Turn Brewing

From strange brews to divine décor, 3rd Turn is your East End craft spot. It has two locations, one a beer garden in Crestwood, and the original in the heart of Jeffersontown Gaslight District inside a renovated church, offering fantastic outside seating. An especially adventurous brewery, 3rd Turn balances established favorites such as the Double Haze Porter, with recurring seasonal delights such as the Fruited Kolsch Swooly, a citrus and jalapeño-infused, light-bodied beer. The brewery offers few food options, but it encourages you to bring your own food, and it has such events as Food Truck Fridays. The Oldham Gardens location touts “elevated pub food” and local meade.

Advertisement