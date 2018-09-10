10 concerts that you shouldn’t miss in September

Liz Phair

Monday, Sept. 10

Headliners Music Hall

An indie legend, Liz Phair’s sharp, hook-heavy, blunt songs are part fearless rock and part high-IQ oddball pop.



Cody Jinks, Nikki Lane

Friday, Sept. 14

Iroquois Amphitheater

Cody Jinks is a rising star in the world of country, and Nikki Lane’s impactful, versatile Americana has established her as a solid voice of the genre. You’re basically getting two headliners.



Emma Ruth Rundle, Jaye Jayle

Saturday, Sept. 15

Zanzabar

As practitioners of gloomy, hazy psychedelic post-rock, both Emma Ruth Rundle and Jaye Jayle play the type of atmospheric music that’s ominous, piercing and moving.



Lung

Thursday, Sept. 20

Kaiju

A cello-and-drums duo that play arty, punk-infused garage rock, Lung mixes raw power with a unique style. The best I can describe them is if John Cale and Slint would be the dual art directors of The White Stripes. They’re a tornado of energy, with the musical wit to match, and you shouldn’t miss this show.



St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Friday, Sept. 21

Iroquois Amphitheater

A six-piece, high intensity soul band from Alabama, St. Paul & The Broken Bones pack a lot of punch.



Advertisement

Citrus Festival

Friday, Sept. 21-22

OPEN Arts Community Center

The first annual Citrus Fest features bands like The Jesse Lees, Jordan Jetson, Mother Runaway, Yons, Wicked Peace, Anemic Royalty, Quality Cable, Belushi Speedball and Church Friends, among others.



Bourbon & Beyond

Saturday, Sept. 22-23

Champions Park

This year’s Bourbon & Beyond, a classic rock-leaning festival from the people behind Louder Than Life, features Sting, Robert Plant, David Byrne, Sheryl Crow, Lenny Kravitz and John Mayer.



Car Seat Headrest, The Artisanals, Love Jones

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Waterfront Wednesday at Big Four Lawn

The September installment of WFPK’s free music series Waterfront Wednesday, featuring the insightful indie of Car Seat Headrest, the throwback leanings of The Artisanals and the crooning pop of Love Jones.



Louder Than Life

Friday, Sept. 28-30

Champions Park

Headlined by Nine Inch Nails, this year’s Louder Than Life also booked Ice Cube, Godsmack, Alice In Chains, Deftones, Primus and many more radio hard rock and rap acts.



Amanda Shires

Saturday, Sept. 29

Headliners Music Hall

My pitch for you to go see Amanda Shires is simple: I think that she made the best album of 2018 so far. To The Sunset transcends, but doesn’t entirely side step, country music — instead the album carefully navigates into new sonic territory, mixing her usual roots-leaning Americana with an atmospheric, War On Drugs-sort of indie rock. Add in her poetic story songs, and just the right amount of pop prowess, and the record is an almost flawless 32 minutes.

