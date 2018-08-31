What to do this Labor Day besides grill your meat

It’s hard to beat a good ol’ cookout, but sometimes you gotta switch it up. That is why LEO decided to put together this list of fun Labor Day events.

19th Annual Labor Day at the Zoo Picnic & Car Show

Louisville Zoo

$9 | 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

If you’re a union member, you may want to spend this Labor Day enjoying a picnic at the Louisville Zoo. Just bring your union card and you’ll get access to the Zoo and a picnic with food and drinks, live music, a car show and giant inflatables for the kiddos.

George Rogers Clark activities Labor Day weekend (Sept. 1–3)

Falls of the Ohio State Park

Free | 10 a.m.

Take the historic view on this Labor day with a visit to George Rogers Clark cabin where you’ll find plenty of activities on Saturday and Sunday. It’s a taste of 19th century life with cabin tours, atlatl and tomahawk throwing and games.

Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians

Louisville Slugger Field

$15-$29 | 1-4 p.m.

What Kentuckian doesn’t enjoy rooting against Hoosiers? Take the family, or just grab a group of friends, and head to Louisville Slugger Field for a Bats game where the team faces off against the Indianapolis Indians.

2018 Labor Day Parade

Leitchfield, Kentucky

Free | 9:30-11 a.m.

If you’re looking to take a little road trip for Labor Day, head to Leitchfield, Kentucky for a Labor Day Parade in downtown Leitchfield. The parade continues along Kentucky Highway 259 and ends in the Grayson County Fairgrounds.

Subway Fresh Fit Hike, Bike & Paddle

Waterfront Park

Free | 8 a.m.-noon

For the more fitness-minded out there, this is a great way to burn off a few calories before you pack them back on at a barbecue later. The Hike, Bike and Paddle takes place on the Great Lawn, or in the Ohio River and through the dam locks if you’re paddling. But if you’re not into those forms of fitness, don’t worry, there is plenty more to experience. The lawn will be covered in various fitness demonstrations including yoga, tai chi, zumba and pickleball.

WorldFest (Aug. 31–Sept. 3)

Belvedere

Free | 11 a.m.

Appreciate the labor and artistry Louisville’s many international communities at WorldFest, a chance to see the world from the comfort of your hometown. This festival highlights the culture, food, music and dance of Louisville’s many diverse communities. Admission is free with food and crafts available for purchase.