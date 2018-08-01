Against Me! and two other concerts to catch this week

Sweatermeat, Glob, DUD

Kaiju – Friday, Aug. 3

Expect a night of hook-heavy local garage-punk, featuring the clever and catchy songs of Sweatermeat, the psychedelic tones of Glob and the fuzzy slacker-indie of DUD. If you like bands such as New York Dolls, Helium and The Jesus & Mary Chain, this show is for you.



Daddy Issues

Zanzabar – Sunday, Aug. 5

That ‘90s punk-inspired, pop-leaning indie rock with stoic vocals and distortion-fueled guitars is alive and well, and Daddy Issues plays it as well as anyone. Their latest album, Deep Dream, was emotionally-charged, chronicling trauma, broken relationships, wasted days and long nights, resulting in a highly personal, yet relatable collision course between the past, present and future.



Against Me!

Mercury Ballroom – Tuesday, Aug. 7

Fueled by driving riffs and smart lyrics, Against Me! plays rock and roll with attitude and purpose — a gleaming example of what the genre looks like at its best. With Against Me!, it’s all there — the urgency, the confidence, the vulnerability, the anger, the sadness. Equal parts wild, frantic energy and digs at the core of human existence, Against Me! is one of the most-important working rock bands.

