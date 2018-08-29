Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd

Little piggies of the KFB | Thorn

Louisville’s news media fawned over the Grand Champion Ham and Kentucky Farm Bureau Country Ham Breakfast and Charity Auction last week, but no stories mentioned that KFB hates LGBTQ people. The ham brought in $2.8 million, which will go to charity. Meanwhile, KFB works through its lobbyists to discriminate against Kentuckians. (For example, its 2018 policy booklet said: “The institution of marriage should only be recognized as the legal union of a man and a woman.”) This isn’t the work of just some old, white, cis guys in overalls. The KFB has told LEO its platform is “the voice of our membership. Their priorities, crafted through a democratic process, determine our public policy positions.” Read: The voice of the KFB’s more than 475,000 member families statewide.

A big piggie | Thorn

Speaking of the Ham Breakfast, typically a back-slapping political affair, Gov. Matt Bevin played down the impact of tariffs on Kentucky farmers… the same tariffs designed to help the aluminum industry that he tricked legislators into investing our money. To the farmers who are tanking, he said, “There’s times when it’s up, there’s times when it’s down, there’s times when it’s in between,” WFPL reported. Farmers vote, Matt!

UofL’s angry penis bird | Absurd

UofL students can now buy apparel with a new version of Louie the Cardinal. The Courier Journal reports it “is similar to Louisville’s classic logo, with a couple of twists. The bird’s face is missing the teeth that made the official logo uh, let’s say infamous.” Hmmm… no mention of the red twig and berries hanging out.

No more doge poop bags?! | Rose and Thorn

A rose goes to Kroger for deciding to stop providing plastic bags. A thorn goes to Kroger for saying it will take until 2025 — seven more years — to do so! Does Kroger measure time in doge years?