Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd

Interim Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis and The Courier Journal got into a spat about whether Lewis was “backing down” in negotiations over how much control the state might impose on our public schools. Lewis said, for example, his original intent was to give the state a veto over how students are assigned to schools, the CJ reported. His latest proposal calls for the district to “review its assignment method and to ensure that modifications are in place for the 2020-2021 school year,” the story says. Sounds like backing down, but still a bit vague on this point. We said it before: Allowing the state say in student assignments will be the start of the end of desegregation in Louisville.

(Ass)hole in one | Absurd

Kentucky’s junior-est senator, Rand Paul, likes to play golf with Donald tRump. “The president never loses, didn’t you know?” Paul told reporters. “The president and his partner beat me and my partner by three holes. He’s a little better golfer than I am, admittedly, but we had a good time.” Too much Aqua Buddha weed, or that unneighborly hit, must have made you forget what tRump said about you on the hustings in 2015: “Recently, Rand Paul called me and asked me to play golf. I easily beat him on the golf course and will even more easily beat him now, in the world in [sic] politics.” Also, tRump said, “Truly weird Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky reminds me of a spoiled brat without a properly functioning brain.” We must agree… sad.

Why Kentucky is famous for all the wrong reasons, No. 121 | Thorn

The headline in The New York Times last week: “Kentucky Governor Compares State Workers to Drowning Victims: ‘You Just Need to Knock Them Out’”

Open your eyes, Angela | Thorn and Absurd

Republican Councilwoman Angela (B)Leet, obviously getting desperate in her run against Mayor Greg Fischer, accused him of covering up the hepatitis A outbreak. She tweeted that the outbreak was declared in November 2017, but he “failed to inform Metro Council until spring of 2018.” Angela, do you live with your head in a bag? The CJ reported the outbreak in November 2017. Must the mayor spoon-feed you? She also claimed he tried to “hide the issue by scrambling to clean up homeless camps … “