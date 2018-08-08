Record Review: Quality – ‘Cable Static’

Golden indie-pop hooks ride waves of chilly psychedelia on Quality Cable’s four-song EP, Static. The sharp and contemplative record is scattered with jazz-leaning twists and turns, one of the many symptoms of its four creators all being music students. High-IQ versatility is mixed with visceral catchiness, forming smooth, but oddball songs that live in the cracks between genres, reminiscent of bands like Speedy Ortiz or Wilco. Emma Treganowan’s vocals are sincere and steady, never in a rush to get anywhere, instead gliding with a cool confidence. Static is a solid release with a lot to stand on, and it’s probably a sign of even better things to come from Quality Cable.

