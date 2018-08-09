Photos from the opening of Purrfect Day Cafe, a cat cafe on Bardstown Road

The Purrfect Day Cafe is open!

Located at 1741 Bardstown Road, the Purrfect Day Cafe — a coffee shop/bar — had 19 kittens between 3 and 4 months old on Thursday that patrons could pet, play with and adopt. It is Louisville’s first cat cafe.

The big idea is that creating a comfortable place for cats and people to mingle will boost the odds that the felines find homes, cafe owner Chuck Patton said. “The more people that come to your destination, the more people get exposed to the cats, and then what we believe in is the power of the cats.”

The cafe features a cat lounge, a nursery and fostering center, as well as a bar area and a loft area. An outdoor bar space, appropriately named the “catio,” is still in the works. Along with cats to play with, the cafe serves wine, beer and coffee and small bites with cat-themed names.

Advertisement

All of the cats come from the Kentucky Humane Society, the cafe’s partner.

“They help us manage and maintain all of the vet care, personal care for the cats, and all of the food,” Patton, said. “They’re really there as the experts on how to take care of these cats.”

Patton said the idea for the cafe came about while on vacation in Charleston, South Carolina, when he saw one — cats in the window and people sitting outside drinking coffee. “Louisville is such a huge town for animals,” Patton said he recalled thinking. “Why don’t we have something like this?”