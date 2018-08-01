A full list of this season’s performing arts events in Louisville

DANCE
THE KENTUCKY CENTER FOR THE ARTS
kentuckycenter.org
“Romeo + Juliet” – Sept. 7-8
“Brown-Forman The Nutcracker” – Dec. 8-23
“Human Abstract” – Feb. 28-March 3
“Cinderella” – April 5-6
LOUISVILLE BALLET
louisvilleballet.org
“Romeo + Juliet” – Sept. 7-8
“Mozart” – Oct. 12-13
“Brown-Forman The Nutcracker”– Dec. 8-23
“Choreographers’ Showcase” – Jan. 31-Feb. 3
“Human Abstract”– Feb. 28-March 3
“Cinderella” – April 5-6
UOFL DANCE THEATRE
uldanceacademy.com
“Clara’s Dream” – Nov. 30-Dec. 2
Spring Gala – May 17-18
MUSIC
CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY, UOFL
louisvillechambermusic.org
Takàcs Quartet – Oct. 14
Tessa Clark and Andrew Armstrong – Nov. 4
Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet – Feb. 17
Claremont Trio – March. 3
Dover Quartet – April 7
DERBY DINNER PLAYHOUSE
derbydinner.com
The Church Basement Ladies in “Rise Up O Men” – Aug. 22-Sept. 30
Jason Petty presents “Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes” – Sept. 10
The Van-Dells – Sept. 24
“How Great Thou Art: The Gospel Music of Elvis Presley” – Oct. 22
The Return: A Beatles Tribute! – Nov. 5
THE MONARCHS present “A Tribute to Rock, Rhythm & Doo Wop” – Jan 2-3
Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon presents “A Tribute to John Denver” – Jan. 4-5
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra – April 8
IU SOUTHEAST MUSIC DEPARTMENT
ius.edu/music
Commonwealth Brass Band – Oct. 28 and March 17
IU Southeast Choirs – Nov. 4 and April 7
IU Southeast Concert Band – Nov. 11, Feb. 3 and April 12
IU Southeast Orchestra – Nov. 18 and April 28
IU Southeast Holiday Pops – Dec. 1-2
THE KENTUCKY CENTER FOR THE ARTS
kentuckycenter.org
“An Evening with Lindsey Stirling” – Aug. 8
Chris Blue – Sept. 7
The Revivalist – Sept. 27
“Zosos: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience” – Sept. 28
Hawktail – Sept. 30
“Danny Gokey: Hope Encounter in Partnership with World Vision” – Oct. 4
Lake Street Dive – Oct. 25
“The Music of Cream: 50th Anniversary Tour” – Nov. 15
“Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” – Nov. 25
“Randy Rainbow Live” – Dec. 8
“Jim Brickman: A Joyful Christmas”– Dec 12
The SteelDrivers – April 6
KENTUCKY OPERA
kyopera.org
“The Magic Flute” – Sept. 23
“Enemies, A Love Story” – Nov. 11
“Rigoletto” – Feb. 17
LOUISVILLE CHORUS
louisvilleorchorus.org
“Missa brevis in G, K 49” by Mozart & Tribute to Leonard Bernstein – Oct. 21
“Joyeux Noel – Canticles of Christmas” – Dec. 1
Holiday Melodies & Sweets To-Go Too! – Dec. 2
“Joyeux Noel – Canticles of Christmas” – Dec. 9
“Musique Romantique” – Feb. 14
Haydn “Lord Nelson” Mass and Messiah Excerpts – April 28
A Disney Musical Fantasy – June 2
“Fanfare for the 4th – Musical Visions of America” – TBA
LOUISVILLE ORCHESTRA
louisvilleorchestra.org
Pops: Bob Bernhardt conducts John Williams – Sept. 15
“Leonard Bernstein at 100”– Sept. 29
“Kentucky Strings” – Oct. 13
“Halloween Spooktacular” – Oct. 20
Monteverdi’s Vespers of 1610 and Mozart’s Requiem – Oct. 27
Pops: Brass Transit Tribute to Chicago – Nov. 10
“Home For The Holidays Family” – Nov. 24
“Home for the Holidays with Manny Gonzalez”– Nov.24
Leonard Slatkin – Jan. 12
“1812 Overture” – Jan. 19
“Art + Music” – Jan. 26
“Star Wars: A New Hope” – Feb. 2-3
“Midtown Men” – Feb. 16
“Festival of American Music” – Feb. 23, March 8-9
“An Evening in Italy”– March 2
“Carnival of the Animals” – March 16
Music of Queen – March 23
“William Tell” – April 14
“Love, Lust + Rock ‘n’ Roll” – April 20
Johannes Brahms’ Fourth Symphony – April 27
Beethoven’s Ninth – May 11
OGLE CULTURAL CENTER (IU SOUTHEAST)
ius.edu/oglecenter
“BritBeat: A Multimedia Beatles Tribute” – Sept. 15
Bumper Jacksons – Oct. 20
“Angel of Music: A Salute to Andrew Lloyd Webber” – Nov. 16
“Sandi Patty: Christmas Blessings” – Dec. 8
“Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘N’ Roll” – Jan.11
“Live from Nashville: Country Legends” – Feb. 16
“MacMaster and Leahy: Visions of Cape Breton” – March 10
Vienna Boys Choir – March 26
The Doo Wop Project – May 11
UOFL SCHOOL OF MUSIC
louisville.edu/music
Loreto Project – Aug. 11
Jazz Jam Session – Aug. 27
Sidney King and Roland Martin – Sept. 4
Lee Luvisi – Sept. 5
Aebersold Quartet – Sept. 10
Reese Land – Sept. 12
School of Music Faculty Gala – Sept. 14
University Chorus, Collegiate Chorale & Cardinal Singers – Sept. 16
University Jazz Combos – Sept. 17
Bruce Heim – Sept. 17
Derek Brown – Sept. 20
Music eX Series – Sept. 23
University Symphony Orchestra – Sept. 23
University Faculty Jazz Ensemble – Sept. 24
University Wind Symphony – Sept. 30
University Jazz Combos – Oct. 1
University Symphonic Band & Chamber Winds Louisville – Oct. 4
Denine Leblanc – Oct. 7
Takàcs Quartet – Oct. 14
University Jazz Repertory Ensemble – Oct. 15
Adam McCord and Faculty Chamber Music – Oct. 17
University Jazz Ensemble I – Oct. 18
University Sinfonietta – Oct. 19
University Chorus, Singing Cardsmen & Cardinal Singers – Oct. 21
University Faculty Jazz Ensemble – Oct. 22
University Community Band & Saxophone Ensemble – Oct. 22
University Student Composers Recital – Oct. 23
Music eX Series – Oct. 28
Jazz Jam Session – Oct. 29
University Symphony Orchestra Halloween Spooktacular – Oct. 31
Kenneth Broberg – Nov. 1-2
Tessa Lark – Nov. 4
“Morton Feldman: His Life & Music” (film/concert) – Nov. 4
New Music Festival: Chamber Music – Nov. 5
New Music Festival: Computer Music – Nov. 6
New Music Festival: University Symphony Orchestra – Nov. 7
New Music Festival: Collegiate Chorale & Cardinal Singers – Nov. 8
New Music Festival: University Wind Ensemble & New Music Ensemble – Nov. 9
University Jazz Combos – Nov. 12
University Jazz Ensemble I – Nov. 13
University Student Composers Recital – Nov. 14
Community Music Program Departmental Saturday – Nov. 17
University Opera Scenes – Nov. 17
University Symphonic Band – Nov. 18
University Chorus, Collegiate Chorale & Cardinal Singers – Nov. 18
University Jazz Repertory Ensemble – Nov. 19
University Jazz Combos – Nov. 26
Rachel Cheung – Dec. 4
Emily Albrink, Chad Sloan & Lee Luvisi – Nov. 9
Gabe Evens Community Big Band – Dec. 12
THEATER
ACTORS THEATRE OF LOUISVILLE
actorstheatre.org
“Dracula” – Sept. 7-Oct. 31
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” – Sept. 18-Oct. 10
“A Doll’s House, Part 2”– Oct. 2-Nov. 4
“The Santaland Diaries” – Nov. 15-Dec. 23
“A Christmas Carol” – Nov. 20-Dec. 23
“Pipeline” – Jan. 8-Feb. 2
“Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin” – Jan. 29-Feb. 17
43rd Humana Festival of New American Plays – March 1-April 7
THE BARD’S TOWN
thebardstown.com
“The Spy and the Playwright” – through Aug.4
BUNBURY THEATRE
bunburytheatre.org
“A Jewish Joke” – Oct. 4-22
“Greetings” – Nov. 30-Dec. 16
“The Green Book” – Feb. 8-24
“Grace and Glorie” – April 12-28
“When Fishies Rain Down from the Sky” – June 14-30
CENTER STAGE THEATER COMPANY
(JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER)
jewishlouisville.org
“Hairspray” – through Aug. 5
“Into the Woods” – Oct. 18-Nov. 4
“The Full Monty” – Jan. 10-27
“Annie” – March 14-31
“Monty Python’s Spamalot” – May 9-26
THE CHAMBER THEATRE
thechambertheatre.com
“Pygmalion” – Nov. 9-10, 12, 15-17
“All People Sneeze” – TBA
CLARKSVILLE LITTLE THEATRE
clarksvillelittletheatre.org
“Disaster!” – Sept. 7-9, 14-16
“Blithe Spirit” – Nov. 9-11, 16-18
“Boeing, Boeing” – Jan. 11-13, 18-20
“Steel Magnolias” – March 8-10, 15-17
“The Wizard of Oz” – May 10-12, 17-19
COMMONWEALTH THEATRE CENTER
commonwealththeatre.org
“Blue Stocking” – Sept. 20-29
“The Laramie Project” – Oct. 11-20
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” – Nov. 8-17
“The Ugly Duckling” – TBA
“The Caucasian Chalk Circle” – Nov. 29-Dec. 9
“Almost, Maine” – Jan. 17-26
Young Playwrights Festival 2019 – Feb. 6-16
“The Trials of Robin Hood” – Feb. 6-16
Storytime Theater: Native American Myths – TBA
“Cabaret” – March 7-23
DERBY DINNER PLAYHOUSE
derbydinner.com
“The Little Mermaid” – through Aug. 18
“Web of Murder” – Oct. 3-Nov. 11
“The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley” – Oct. 6-Nov. 10
“Irving Bering’s Holiday Inn” – Nov. 14-Dec. 31
“A Velveteen Rabbit Christmas” – Nov. 11-Dec. 22
“Love, Sex and the I.R.S” – Jan. 9-Feb. 17
“The Robber Bridegroom” – Feb. 20-March 31
“The Emperor’s New Clothes” – Feb. 23-March 30
“The Newsies” – April 3-May 19
“Snow White and the Prince” – May 25-June 29
EVE THEATRE COMPANY
evetheatrecompany.com
“10 Out of 12” by Anne Washburn – Oct. 26-29, Nov. 1-4
“Dixie Swim Club” – June 6-15
IU SOUTHEAST OGLE CULTURAL CENTER
ius.edu/oglecenter
“The Ugly Duckling” – Sept. 25-29
“Junie B. Jones: Jingle Bells, Batman Smells” – Nov. 29-Dec. 1 “Macbeth” – March 4-5
IU SOUTHEAST THEATRE
ius.edu/theater
“9 to 5: The Musical” – Oct. 26-28, Nov. 2-4
“As You Like It” – March 8-10, 15-17
THE KENTUCKY CENTER FOR THE ARTS
kentuckycenter.org
“Disney’s Aladdin” – Oct. 10-21
“Hamilton” – June 4-23
KENTUCKY SHAKESPEARE
kyshakespeare.com
Kentucky Shakespeare Festival – Through Aug. 5
THE LIMINAL PLAYHOUSE
theliminalplayhouse.org
“Mr. Universe”– Aug. 30-Sept. 9
“The Effect” – Oct. 25-Nov. 4
“Smart People” – March 28-April 7
“Edward Albee’s The Goat or, Who is Sylvia?” – May 30-June 9
PANDORA PRODUCTIONS
pandoraprods.org
“Cabaret” – Sept. 14-29
“My Big Gay Italian Christmas” – Nov. 9-24
“Southern Comfort” – Jan. 11-26
“Girlfriend” – March 8-23
“Dada Woof, Papa Hot” – May 10-25
PLAY LOUISVILLE
playdancebar.com
Todrick Hall – Aug. 3
Unstel Valentine – Aug. 3-4
Victoria Elizabeth Black –Aug. 5
Unstel Valentine – Aug. 10-11
Shangela – Aug. 17
Dusty Ray Bottoms, Trannika Rex, Laila McQueen – Aug. 19
Aquaria – Aug. 22
Melody Sparkles – Aug. 24
Vanessa Vanjie Mateo – Aug. 24
PNC BROADWAY IN LOUISVILLE
louisville.broadway.com
“Disney’s Aladdin” – Oct. 10-21
“A Christmas Story” – Nov. 27-Dec. 2
“Something Rotten!” – Jan. 15-20
“The Book of Mormon” – Feb. 26-March 3
“On Your Feet!” – March 12-17
“Hello, Dolly!” – May 14-19
“Hamilton” – June 4-23
SHELBY COUNTY COMMUNITY THEATRE
shelbytheatre.org
“Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr.” – Sept. 13-16, 20-30
“A Midsummer’s Night Dream” – Oct. 5-7, 12-14
“Long Ago and Far Away” – Nov. 8-11
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” – Nov. 29-Dec. 2, 6-9
“Sister Act” – Feb. 22-24, March 1-3
“The Diary of Anne Frank” – March 29-31, April 5-7
“Gaslight” – May 10-12, 17-19
“Ladies at the Alamo” – June 7-9, 14-16
STAGE ONE
stageone.org
“Frankenstein” – Oct. 19-31
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” – Dec. 1-15
“Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing” – Jan. 26-Feb. 2
“The True Story of the Three Little Pigs” – March 23-April 20
THEATRE [502]
stageone.org
“A Feminine Ending” – Sept. 28-29, Oct. 1, 5-7, 12-14
“Sergio’s Museum” – Feb. 8-9, 11, 15-17, 22-24
“Women Laughing Alone with Salad” – March 29-30, April 1, 5-7, 14, 19-20
THEATREWORKS OF SOIN
theatreworksofsoin.com
“Two by Two” – Aug. 1-12
“A Man of No Importance” – Sept. 24-Oct. 7
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” – Feb. 6-17
“Barefoot in the Park” – March 6-17
“The Secret Garden” – May 8-19
UOFL THEATRE ARTS DEPARTMENT
louisville.edu/theatrearts
“The Mountaintop” – Aug. 20-22, Aug. 27-30
“The Taming of the Shrew” – Nov. 8-10 and Nov. 15-18
“Almost, Maine” – Jan. 31-Feb. 2 and Feb. 7-10
“A Piece of My Heart” – Feb. 21-23 and Feb. 28-March 3
“A Raisin in the Sun” – April 11-13 and April 18-21
WHODUNNIT MURDER MYSTERY THEATER
whodunnitky.com
“Dr. Angus MacCrimmon Mystery” – Sept. 15-Oct. 27
“A Christmas Carol Murder” – Nov. 17, Nov. 30, Dec. 21-22, Jan. 4-5
“Deception: Beta” – Feb. 16-March 30
“Murder in Cairo: The Wrath of Ra” – May 11-June 22
VISUAL ARTS
1619 FLUX – ART + ACTIVISM
1619flux.org
“Visions of Power: Artists Exploring Personal + Collective Change” – Through Aug. 26
“Provocative Perspectives: A Visual Conversation” – Sept. 15-Jan. 19
21C MUSEUM HOTEL
21cmuseumhotels.com/louisville
“Fallen Fruit: The Practices of Everyday Life” – Ongoing
“Dress Up, Speak Up: Costume and Confrontation” – Through March
“Labor&Materials” – April-March
849 GALLERY
(KENTUCKY COLLEGE OF ART + DESIGN)
kycad.org
“The Future is Now” – Through Aug. 7
“Merton Among Us: The Living Legacy of Thomas Merton” – Oct. 5-Jan. 18
ACTORS THEATRE GALLERY
actorstheatre.org/gallery
25th African American Art Exhibition – Jan. 8-Feb. 17
ARTS ASSOCIATION OF OLDHAM COUNTY
aaooc.org
3rd Found & Recycle Show – Through Aug. 25
Wearable Art – Sept. 4-Oct. 6
“Inspirations” – Oct. 16-Nov. 17
7th Annual Oldham Arts on Cityplace Fall Arts Show – Nov. 10-11
3rd Winter in Kentucky Artists Boutique – Nov. 20-Jan. 5
Venetian Sketchbook Invitational – Jan. 8-26
Carved, Cast or Assembled Sculpture Show – Jan. 29-March 9
“What’s In Your Garden?” 3rd Annual Garden Show – March 12-April 20
10th Annual Animal Attraction Art Show – April 23- June 2
Glass – June 11- July 13
Oldham County Art Student Show – July 16-Aug.3
ARTSEED GALLERY
artseed.art
ArtSeed Intern and NA/FC Secondary Schools Award Winners Exhibit – Aug. 10-31
Brian Jones and Brian Sommerville: Prints, Paintings, and Sculpture – Sept. 7-Oct. 26
SoIn City Wide Quilt and Fiber Exhibit – Nov. 2-Jan. 12
Hedera Fiber Trunk Show and Artist Knitting Demo – Dec. 8
“Thinking Inside the Box: Sculptures by Wendi Smith and Evelyn Fried” – Jan. 18-Feb. 22
Dru Pilmer – March 1-April 5
“Spirit of the Horse: photographs by Kimara Wilhite and stone sculptures by Larry Beisler” – April 12-May 6
“A Celebration of Family” – May 10-June 22
Jodie Furbee and Ashton Beaulieu – June 29-Aug. 2
ATELIER LOUISVILLE GALLERY & STUDIOS
atelierlouisville.com
“Midsummer’s Night Nocturnes” – Through Aug. 6
New Work by Gallery Artists – Aug. 12-Sept. 17
“Through the Looking Glass: Reflections & Refractions” – Sept. 23-Oct. 22
Helen Heddens Solo Show – Oct. 28-Nov. 26
N. Deborah Hazlett & David K. Rodger Duo Show – Dec. 2-Jan. 21
“Dogs, Cats, and Birds of a Feather” – Jan. 27-March 4
“The Artist as Observer & Story Teller” – March 10-April 15
“Re-Do: Reinterpretation of the Public Domain” – April 21-June 3
“Nocturnes 2, Darkness & Light” – June 9-July 15
New Work by Gallery Artists – July 21-Aug. 26
B. DEEMER GALLERY
bdeemer.com
“The Shape of Flowers” by Liz Price – Through Aug. 7
Yasharel Manzy – Aug. 18-Sept. 25
“From the Sea to the Moors” by Cynthia Kelly Overall – Sept. 29-Oct. 30
“Breathe” by Pam Folsom – Nov. 3-27
Teri Dryden – January-February
BARR GALLERY (IU SOUTHEAST)
oglecenter.ius.edu
“Susan Moffett: IUS Pathmarker” – Through Aug. 15
Becky Alley – Aug. 22-Sept. 15
“Paper Connections: Works by Faculty and Students of Indiana University Southeast and the National University of Samoa” – Sept. 26-Oct. 9
Faculty Exhibition – Oct. 18-31
Annual Juried Student Exhibition – Nov. 15-Dec. 3
BA Exhibition – Jan. 17-Feb. 18
BFA Thesis Exhibition I – Feb. 28-March 14
BFA Thesis Exhibition II – March 21-April 9
BFA Thesis Exhibition III – April 18-30
BERNHEIM ARBORETUM & RESEARCH FOREST
bernheim.org
“CONNECT” at Bernheim – Aug. 18
BERNHEIM GALLERY
(LOUISVILLE FREE PUBLIC LIBRARY)
lfpl.org
“Finding Home: Refugees and Immigrants in Louisville” – Aug. 15-Sept. 16
“The Modern Prometheus: An Artist Invitational” – Sept. 24-Nov. 11
“Poets, Rock Stars, & Holy Men: A Literary Renaissance” – Nov. 17-Jan. 13
BLOCK PARTY HANDMADE BOUTIQUE
blockpartyhandmade.com
“Gettin’ Puggy in Kentuggy: Tiki Edition” – Aug. 18
CARNEGIE CENTER FOR ART & HISTORY
carnegiecenter.org
“Spawning Grounds” – Aug. 3-Sept. 22
Nathaniel Donnett & Vadis Turner – Oct. 5-Dec. 1
“#IamPublicArt” – Oct. 6
“Biophilia Life; or My Best Friend Has Four Legs and a Tail” – Dec. 14-Feb. 9
Sandra Charles, Barbara Tyson Mosley & Elmer Lucille Allen – Feb. 22-April 20
Floyd County Secondary Schools Art Show & Competition – April 27-May 11
“Form, Not Function: Quilt Art at the Carnegie” – May 24-July 20
CHESTNUTS AND PEARLS GALLERY
chestnutsandpearls.com
Cathy Hillegas Watercolors – Through Aug. 31
“Interpretations of Life” – Sept. 27-Oct. 31
“Curative Compositions” – Oct. 20-Nov. 30
CRAFTS(S) GALLERY & MERCANTILE
craftslouisville.com
Group Show – Aug. 3-26
Jacque Parsley and Gayle Cerlan – Sept. 7-30
Susan Tolliver – Oct. 5-28
“Day of the Dead” – Nov. 2-25
“Christmas on Historic South 4th” – Dec.7-30
CRESSMAN CENTER FOR VISUAL ARTS (UOFL)
louisville.edu/art
Joan Tanner – Sept. 14-Oct. 27
Open Studio Weekend – Nov. 2-Dec. 1
Annual Student Exhibition – Dec. 7-Jan. 12
Richard Gallo – Jan. 18-Feb. 23
“Conspiracy” – March 1-April 6
Interior Design Portfolio – April 15
Graphic Design Portfolio – April 19
MFA Exhibition – TBA
DRAGON KING’S DAUGHTER
dragonkingsdaughter.com
Linda Akers – Through Aug. 26
“Turbulence” by J. Cobb – Aug. 27-Sept. 30
“Sacred Bones” by Mia and Emmanuel Fonlupt – Oct. 1-28
Zoom Group – Oct. 29-Nov. 25
Coleen Maeve – Nov. 26-Dec. 30
Kerri Horine – Dec. 31-Jan. 27
Ryan Case – Jan. 28-Feb. 24
“A Murder of Ballads” by Tony Dixon – Feb. 25-March 24
“Small Windows 3” by Jada Dixon – March 25-April 28
Kevin Sullivan – April 29-May 26
Whitney Carpenter – May 27-June 23
Katie Cote – June 24-July 28
E&S GALLERY
eandsgallery.com
Holiday Open House – Late November or early December
FILSON HISTORICAL SOCIETY
filsonhistorical.org
“Made to Order: The Fashion of Geneva H. Bell” – Aug. 31-Dec. 7
“Connecting the Dots: Exploring Your Family History” – Aug. 31-March 1
“Shanty Boats” – Jan. 11-May 10
“Enid Yandell: The Early Life of a Kentucky Sculptress, 1869-1900” – June 7-Dec. 27
FIRST LIGHT GALLERY
firstlightgalleryky.com
“Reborn” by Rebecca Rose – Aug. 3-Sept. 29
“Heartfelt Africa” by Fred DiGiovanni – Oct. 5-Dec. 1
“Shades of Nature” by Lesley Ackman – Dec. 7-Jan. 26
“Behind the Screams: Production Stills from the Making of ‘One Must Fall’” by Steve Squall – Feb. 1-March 30
TBA – April 5-June 1
FLAME RUN AT GLASSWORKS
flamerun.com
“Pattern Play” – Through Sept. 1
Nikolaj Christensen – Sept. 7-Nov. 10
“Holiday Magic” – Nov. 16-Feb. 2
“Makers” – March 1-April 13
Nadine Saylor – April 19-June 1
“Louisville Locals” – June 7-Aug. 31
FRAZIER HISTORY MUSEUM
fraziermuseum.org
“The Great War: Highlights from the Frazier World War I Collection” – August-November
“Family Gathering: Linda Bruckheimer’s Kentucky” – August-November
“Whiskey Pictures” – Aug. 30-Jan. 6
“The Spirit of Kentucky” – Aug. 30-March 24
“An Evening with Poe” – Sept. 24-Nov. 4
“Kentucky Craft Luminaries” – Nov. 19-March 24
“Freak Power: Hunter S. Thompson” – April 30 – Sept. 2
GALERIE HERTZ
galeriehertz.comh New Works – August
Emily Church – Through Aug. 31
GALLERY AT ART SANCTUARY
art-sanctuary.com
“Visage” by Josh Bleeker, Julie Page, Nancy Sturdevant – Aug. 3-26
Britany Baker and Frankie Steele – Sept. 7-30
Artist and Musician Showcase – Oct. 5-28
Linda Erzinger – Nov. 2-25
Art Sanctuary Member Exhibition – Dec. 1-Jan. 27
Ryan Case – Feb. 1-24
Nikita Krivoshey – March 1-31
Amy Jo Goforth – April 5-28
Kate Mattingly – May 3-26
Purion Parker – May 31-June 30
“If Mothers Ruled” – July 5-28
April Martin – Aug. 2-25
GARNER NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY
FINE ART
garnernarrative.com
Larry Beisler – Aug. 3-Sept. 15
Louisville Area Furniture Society – Sept. 21-30
Aleksandra Stone – Oct. 5-Nov. 30
Laurie Fader – Dec. 7-Jan. 11
Angie Reed Garner – Jan. 18-Feb. 22
JAAN BEE ART BOUTIQUE
jaanbee.com
“Phantasmagoria” by Nancy Studevant – Through Aug. 26
Kerri Horine– Aug. 27-Sept. 30
“A Murder of Ballads” by Tony Dixon – Oct. 1-28
“Small Windows 3” by Jada Dixon – Oct. 29-Nov. 25
Scott Hile – Nov. 26-Dec. 30
Bryan Zadd Jones – Dec. 31-Jan. 27
JANE MORGAN GALLERY
janemorgangallery.com
“Town and Country” – Through Sept.1
“Seeing Through the Artist’s Eyes” – Sept. 19-Dec. 28
“Farms and Parks” – Jan. 16-May 17
“Shapes, Light and Shadows” – June 5-Oct. 26
KAVIAR FORGE & GALLERY
craigkaviargallery.com
“Fall of the Leaf: Autumn Art Show” – Aug. 31-Oct. 13
“Feminist Expressions” – Nov. 30-Jan. 19
Bob Lockhart Solo Show – Feb. 22-April 6
“Image & Word” – May 31-July 13
KENTUCKY DERBY MUSEUM
derbymuseum.org
D. Wayne Lukas – Opens Nov. 1
Jockey Bill Shoemaker – Opens Nov. 1
“Horsing Around With Art: A Student’s View of the Sport of Kings’” – Jan. 21-Feb. 17
KENTUCKY FINE ART GALLERY
lesliespetzcustomframing.com
“Red/Blue” – Aug. 21-Oct. 1
“Kentucky Amber Bourbon” – Oct. 5-Jan. 31w
“Unexpected Landscapes” by Robert Halliday – February-March
Derby – April-May
New Works by David O. Schuster – June-July
KENTUCKY MUSEUM OF ART AND CRAFT (KMAC MUSEUM)
kmacmuseum.org
Jibade-Khalil Huffman – Aug. 18-Dec. 2
Elsa Hansen Oldham – Oct. 19-Jan. 27
Sarah Crowner – Dec. 15-April 7
KORE ART GALLERY
koregallery.com
Morgan Betsill and Anil Vinayakan – Through Aug. 31
Annual Kore Members Art Exhibit – Sept. 1-30
Zach Wolf and Karen Terhune – Oct. 1-31
Sandy Blanc and Jamie Green – Nov. 1-30
Kore Members End of Year Sale – Dec. 1-31
Art of the Janjobe Girls – Dec. 1-31
“Activism Related” – Jan. 1-31
“Issues That Are Destroying Us, Years of Chaos” – Jan. 1-31
“Black and White” – Feb. 1-28
“Mardi Gras!” – March 1-31
“Run for the Roses” by Geoff Crowe and Michael Alexander – April 1-30
“Run After Derby” by Patti-Paris Owens – May 1-31
Uneena Duke and Geoff Crowe – June 1-30
Louisville Artisans Guild Exhibit – July 1-31
Deena Williams – July 1-31
KRANTZ ART GALLERY (Jefferson Community & Technical College)
jefferson.kctcs.edu
Communication Arts Student Show – Through Aug. 24
TBA – Aug. 27-Sept. 28
Darrell Kincer Photographs – Oct. 10-Nov. 16
Communication Arts Student Show – Nov. 19-Jan. 18
Andy Witt Posters – Jan. 21-Feb. 22
Fine Art Alumni Show – Feb. 25-March 29
Fine Art Student Show – April 1-19
Communication Arts Student Show – April 22-Aug. 23
LENIHAN SOTHEBY’S REALTY
lenihansothebysrealty.com
Douglas Miller and Karen Weeks – Through Oct. 12
LOUISVILLE VISUAL ART
louisvillevisualart.org
“The Future is Now” – Through Aug. 7
“Plein Air Paint Out” – Sept. 15
“Louisville Artists: Carry On” – Sept. 23-Nov. 4
Portland Art & Heritage Fair 5th LVA Annual Juried Exhibit – Sept. 29
Open Studio Weekend – Nov. 3-4
LVA Honors Luncheon – Feb. 1
“art(squared)” – April 12-13
LVA Academy/CFAC Exhibits – May-June
“The Future is Now” – July
LOU TATE GALLERY
(THE LITTLE LOOMHOUSE)
thelittleloomhouse.com
Ralph Calveard Retrospective: Recent Acquisitions – Sept. 1-22
Emelie Weber – Oct. 1-27
Holiday Sale – Nov.7-Dec. 29
Young Visionaries Group Exhibition – Jan. 5-Feb. 23
Women’s History Exhibition – March 2-April 13
“Side By Side” – April 20-May 18
Loomhouse History Exhibition – May 25-Aug. 25
MCGRATH ART GALLERY
(BELLARMINE UNIVERSITY)
bellarmine.edu
“Three Generations of Painters: Dee, Caren and Meredith Cunningham” – Sept. 4-29
“Earth and Fire” by Hadi Abbas – Oct. 5-29
Adjunct Faculty Exhibition – Oct. 29-Nov. 25
“Searching for Thomas Merton: An Artistic Tribute, 1968 – 2018” by Penny Sisto & Joe McGee – Nov. 30-Jan. 6
MOREMEN MOLONEY
CONTEMPORARY GALLERY
moremoloneygallery.com
Matt Metzger – Sept. 7-Oct. 6
Tiffany Calvert – Oct. 12-Nov. 10
Deborah Whistler – Nov. 23-Dec. 29
Shinji Turne-Yamamoto – March 8-April 5
MUHAMMAD ALI CENTER
alicenter.org
“Shining a Light: Experiences of Refugee Women” – Through Fall
“Shining a Light” International Photography Contest and Exhibit – March 8-TBA
PAUL PALETTI GALLERY
paulpalettigallery.com
“See Me Clearly: Women Photographers, Women Photographed” – Through Oct. 15
Sandy King – Oct. 15-Dec. 31
PHOTOGRAPHIC ARCHIVES GALLERY (UOFL)
louisville.edu/library/archives/photo
“Live From a Dark Room” – Through Dec. 20
PYRO GALLERY
pyrogallery.com
Susan Moffett and John McCarthy – Through Aug. 30
Debra Lott – Sept. 6-Oct. 20
Kathleen Loomis – Oct. 25-Dec. 1
15th Anniversary Show – Dec. 6-Jan. 5
Jody Johnson – Jan. 10-Feb. 9
Bette Levy and Paul Schreck – Feb. 14-March 23
TBA – March 28-May 4
Corie Neumayer – May 9-June 15
Leslie Anglin – June 20-July 27
Guinever Smith and Nancy Currier – Aug. 1-Sept. 7
QUAPPI PROJECTS
quappiprojects.com
“All Things That Are Light and Soot” by Vanessa Albury – Sept. 21-Oct. 27
Deborah Spanton – Nov. 16-Jan. 4
Jake Ford – TBA
Jim Zimmer – TBA
Crister Cantrell – TBA
REVELRY BOUTIQUE GALLERY
revelrygallery.com
Bobby Hinkel – Aug. 3-Sept. 4
Kathleen Lolley – Sept. 7-Oct. 9
Harrison Fogle – Oct. 13-Nov. 6
“The Future is Unwritten” – Oct. 20-Nov. 6
Susan Howe – Nov. 10-Dec. 4
Winter Wonderland Ornament Show – Dec. 7-Jan. 1
Toti Light – Jan. 4-Feb. 5
“Cuteopia” – Feb. 9-26
Judy Rogers & Gary Marchal – March 1-April 2
“Win, Place, Art Show” – April 5-May 7
Bri Bowers – May 11-June 4
Jenna White – June 7-July 9
SCHNEIDER HALL GALLERIES (UOFL)
louisville.edu/art
“Caprices: Wit & Whimsy” – Through Aug. 3
Semiotics Show – Through Nov. 9
BFA Review – Nov. 16
BFA Thesis Show – Nov. 29-TBA
Scholastic Silver Key Winners – January-February
“Organize Your Own’ – January-February
BFA Review – April 5
BFA Thesis Show – April 11-TBA
CCS Student Show – June-July
SPEED ART MUSEUM
speedmuseum.org
“Breaking the Mold: Investigating Gender at the Speed Art Museum” – Through Sept. 9
“American Storybook: The Imaginary Travelogue of Thomas Chambers” – Through Jan. 6
“Picasso to Pollock: Modern Masterworks from the Eskenazi Museum of Art at Indiana University” – Through Jan. 13
“Keltie Ferris: *O*P*E*N*” – Oct. 6-Feb. 3
“Making Time: The Art of the Kentucky Tall Case Clock” – Feb. 2-June 2
“Gonzo! The Art of Hunter S. Thompson” – July 13-Oct. 13
Ebony G. Patterson – June 20-Sept. 29
STUDIOWORKS BY ZOOM GROUP
zoomgroup.org
“End of Summer” – Sept. 7-Nov. 19
“Dance” – Dec. 1-Feb. 11
Group Show – Feb. 22-April 22
Group Show – May 5-July 8
Group Show – July 19-Sept. 23
SWANSON CONTEMPORARY
swansoncontemporary.com
“Politicians and Flesh” by Shayne Hull – Through Aug. 11
“History Abridged” by Ben Cook – Aug. 15-Sept. 22
Ezra Kellerman – Sept. 26-Oct. 27
Rodney Hatfield – Nov. 2-Dec. 29
Group exhibit – TBA
Valerie Sullivan Fuchs — TBA
TIM FAULKNER GALLERY
timfaulknergalleryart.com
Grand Re-Opening Featuring New Works from 20 Artists – Aug. 17-Sept. 19
Waller Austin – Sept. 21-Oct. 24
TBA – Oct. 26-Nov. 14
TBA – Nov. 16-Dec. 28
Winter Show – Dec. 29-Feb. 15
ULTRA POP!
Tara McPherson Pop Up Shop – Aug. 18
WAYSIDE EXPRESSIONS GALLERY
waysidechristianmission.org
Dan Trabue – January
George (Buddy) Ray – February
Cathy Meine – March
Sebastian Duverge – April
Amira Karaoud – May
Ada Asenjo – June
Group exhibit: Carol Ralph, Eugene Thomas and others – July
Constanza Granados Rueda – August
Comments