A full list of this season’s performing arts events in Louisville

Neill Robertson in 'Dracula' at Actors Theater in 2017. | PHOTO BY BILL BRYMER

DANCE

THE KENTUCKY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

kentuckycenter.org

“Romeo + Juliet” – Sept. 7-8

“Brown-Forman The Nutcracker” – Dec. 8-23

“Human Abstract” – Feb. 28-March 3

“Cinderella” – April 5-6

LOUISVILLE BALLET

louisvilleballet.org

“Romeo + Juliet” – Sept. 7-8

“Mozart” – Oct. 12-13

“Brown-Forman The Nutcracker”– Dec. 8-23

“Choreographers’ Showcase” – Jan. 31-Feb. 3

“Human Abstract”– Feb. 28-March 3

“Cinderella” – April 5-6

UOFL DANCE THEATRE

uldanceacademy.com

“Clara’s Dream” – Nov. 30-Dec. 2

Spring Gala – May 17-18

MUSIC

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY, UOFL

louisvillechambermusic.org

Takàcs Quartet – Oct. 14

Tessa Clark and Andrew Armstrong – Nov. 4

Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet – Feb. 17

Claremont Trio – March. 3

Dover Quartet – April 7

DERBY DINNER PLAYHOUSE

derbydinner.com

The Church Basement Ladies in “Rise Up O Men” – Aug. 22-Sept. 30

Jason Petty presents “Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes” – Sept. 10

The Van-Dells – Sept. 24

“How Great Thou Art: The Gospel Music of Elvis Presley” – Oct. 22

The Return: A Beatles Tribute! – Nov. 5

THE MONARCHS present “A Tribute to Rock, Rhythm & Doo Wop” – Jan 2-3

Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon presents “A Tribute to John Denver” – Jan. 4-5

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra – April 8

IU SOUTHEAST MUSIC DEPARTMENT

ius.edu/music

Commonwealth Brass Band – Oct. 28 and March 17

IU Southeast Choirs – Nov. 4 and April 7

IU Southeast Concert Band – Nov. 11, Feb. 3 and April 12

IU Southeast Orchestra – Nov. 18 and April 28

IU Southeast Holiday Pops – Dec. 1-2

THE KENTUCKY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

kentuckycenter.org

“An Evening with Lindsey Stirling” – Aug. 8

Chris Blue – Sept. 7

The Revivalist – Sept. 27

“Zosos: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience” – Sept. 28

Hawktail – Sept. 30

“Danny Gokey: Hope Encounter in Partnership with World Vision” – Oct. 4

Lake Street Dive – Oct. 25

“The Music of Cream: 50th Anniversary Tour” – Nov. 15

“Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” – Nov. 25

“Randy Rainbow Live” – Dec. 8

“Jim Brickman: A Joyful Christmas”– Dec 12

The SteelDrivers – April 6

KENTUCKY OPERA

kyopera.org

“The Magic Flute” – Sept. 23

“Enemies, A Love Story” – Nov. 11

“Rigoletto” – Feb. 17

LOUISVILLE CHORUS

louisvilleorchorus.org

“Missa brevis in G, K 49” by Mozart & Tribute to Leonard Bernstein – Oct. 21

“Joyeux Noel – Canticles of Christmas” – Dec. 1

Holiday Melodies & Sweets To-Go Too! – Dec. 2

“Joyeux Noel – Canticles of Christmas” – Dec. 9

“Musique Romantique” – Feb. 14

Haydn “Lord Nelson” Mass and Messiah Excerpts – April 28

A Disney Musical Fantasy – June 2

“Fanfare for the 4th – Musical Visions of America” – TBA

LOUISVILLE ORCHESTRA

louisvilleorchestra.org

Pops: Bob Bernhardt conducts John Williams – Sept. 15

“Leonard Bernstein at 100”– Sept. 29

“Kentucky Strings” – Oct. 13

“Halloween Spooktacular” – Oct. 20

Monteverdi’s Vespers of 1610 and Mozart’s Requiem – Oct. 27

Pops: Brass Transit Tribute to Chicago – Nov. 10

“Home For The Holidays Family” – Nov. 24

“Home for the Holidays with Manny Gonzalez”– Nov.24

Leonard Slatkin – Jan. 12

“1812 Overture” – Jan. 19

“Art + Music” – Jan. 26

“Star Wars: A New Hope” – Feb. 2-3

“Midtown Men” – Feb. 16

“Festival of American Music” – Feb. 23, March 8-9

“An Evening in Italy”– March 2

“Carnival of the Animals” – March 16

Music of Queen – March 23

“William Tell” – April 14

“Love, Lust + Rock ‘n’ Roll” – April 20

Johannes Brahms’ Fourth Symphony – April 27

Beethoven’s Ninth – May 11

OGLE CULTURAL CENTER (IU SOUTHEAST)

ius.edu/oglecenter

“BritBeat: A Multimedia Beatles Tribute” – Sept. 15

Bumper Jacksons – Oct. 20

“Angel of Music: A Salute to Andrew Lloyd Webber” – Nov. 16

“Sandi Patty: Christmas Blessings” – Dec. 8

“Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘N’ Roll” – Jan.11

“Live from Nashville: Country Legends” – Feb. 16

“MacMaster and Leahy: Visions of Cape Breton” – March 10

Vienna Boys Choir – March 26

The Doo Wop Project – May 11

UOFL SCHOOL OF MUSIC

louisville.edu/music

Loreto Project – Aug. 11

Jazz Jam Session – Aug. 27

Sidney King and Roland Martin – Sept. 4

Lee Luvisi – Sept. 5

Aebersold Quartet – Sept. 10

Reese Land – Sept. 12

School of Music Faculty Gala – Sept. 14

University Chorus, Collegiate Chorale & Cardinal Singers – Sept. 16

University Jazz Combos – Sept. 17

Bruce Heim – Sept. 17

Derek Brown – Sept. 20

Music eX Series – Sept. 23

University Symphony Orchestra – Sept. 23

University Faculty Jazz Ensemble – Sept. 24

University Wind Symphony – Sept. 30

University Jazz Combos – Oct. 1

University Symphonic Band & Chamber Winds Louisville – Oct. 4

Denine Leblanc – Oct. 7

Takàcs Quartet – Oct. 14

University Jazz Repertory Ensemble – Oct. 15

Adam McCord and Faculty Chamber Music – Oct. 17

University Jazz Ensemble I – Oct. 18

University Sinfonietta – Oct. 19

University Chorus, Singing Cardsmen & Cardinal Singers – Oct. 21

University Faculty Jazz Ensemble – Oct. 22

University Community Band & Saxophone Ensemble – Oct. 22

University Student Composers Recital – Oct. 23

Music eX Series – Oct. 28

Jazz Jam Session – Oct. 29

University Symphony Orchestra Halloween Spooktacular – Oct. 31

Kenneth Broberg – Nov. 1-2

Tessa Lark – Nov. 4

“Morton Feldman: His Life & Music” (film/concert) – Nov. 4

New Music Festival: Chamber Music – Nov. 5

New Music Festival: Computer Music – Nov. 6

New Music Festival: University Symphony Orchestra – Nov. 7

New Music Festival: Collegiate Chorale & Cardinal Singers – Nov. 8

New Music Festival: University Wind Ensemble & New Music Ensemble – Nov. 9

University Jazz Combos – Nov. 12

University Jazz Ensemble I – Nov. 13

University Student Composers Recital – Nov. 14

Community Music Program Departmental Saturday – Nov. 17

University Opera Scenes – Nov. 17

University Symphonic Band – Nov. 18

University Chorus, Collegiate Chorale & Cardinal Singers – Nov. 18

University Jazz Repertory Ensemble – Nov. 19

University Jazz Combos – Nov. 26

Rachel Cheung – Dec. 4

Emily Albrink, Chad Sloan & Lee Luvisi – Nov. 9

Gabe Evens Community Big Band – Dec. 12

THEATER

ACTORS THEATRE OF LOUISVILLE

actorstheatre.org

“Dracula” – Sept. 7-Oct. 31

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” – Sept. 18-Oct. 10

“A Doll’s House, Part 2”– Oct. 2-Nov. 4

“The Santaland Diaries” – Nov. 15-Dec. 23

“A Christmas Carol” – Nov. 20-Dec. 23

“Pipeline” – Jan. 8-Feb. 2

“Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin” – Jan. 29-Feb. 17

43rd Humana Festival of New American Plays – March 1-April 7

THE BARD’S TOWN

thebardstown.com

“The Spy and the Playwright” – through Aug.4

BUNBURY THEATRE

bunburytheatre.org

“A Jewish Joke” – Oct. 4-22

“Greetings” – Nov. 30-Dec. 16

“The Green Book” – Feb. 8-24

“Grace and Glorie” – April 12-28

“When Fishies Rain Down from the Sky” – June 14-30

CENTER STAGE THEATER COMPANY (JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER)

jewishlouisville.org

“Hairspray” – through Aug. 5

“Into the Woods” – Oct. 18-Nov. 4

“The Full Monty” – Jan. 10-27

“Annie” – March 14-31

“Monty Python’s Spamalot” – May 9-26

THE CHAMBER THEATRE

thechambertheatre.com

“Pygmalion” – Nov. 9-10, 12, 15-17

“All People Sneeze” – TBA

CLARKSVILLE LITTLE THEATRE

clarksvillelittletheatre.org

“Disaster!” – Sept. 7-9, 14-16

“Blithe Spirit” – Nov. 9-11, 16-18

“Boeing, Boeing” – Jan. 11-13, 18-20

“Steel Magnolias” – March 8-10, 15-17

“The Wizard of Oz” – May 10-12, 17-19

COMMONWEALTH THEATRE CENTER

commonwealththeatre.org

“Blue Stocking” – Sept. 20-29

“The Laramie Project” – Oct. 11-20

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” – Nov. 8-17

“The Ugly Duckling” – TBA

“The Caucasian Chalk Circle” – Nov. 29-Dec. 9

“Almost, Maine” – Jan. 17-26

Young Playwrights Festival 2019 – Feb. 6-16

“The Trials of Robin Hood” – Feb. 6-16

Storytime Theater: Native American Myths – TBA

“Cabaret” – March 7-23

DERBY DINNER PLAYHOUSE

derbydinner.com

“The Little Mermaid” – through Aug. 18

“Web of Murder” – Oct. 3-Nov. 11

“The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley” – Oct. 6-Nov. 10

“Irving Bering’s Holiday Inn” – Nov. 14-Dec. 31

“A Velveteen Rabbit Christmas” – Nov. 11-Dec. 22

“Love, Sex and the I.R.S” – Jan. 9-Feb. 17

“The Robber Bridegroom” – Feb. 20-March 31

“The Emperor’s New Clothes” – Feb. 23-March 30

“The Newsies” – April 3-May 19

“Snow White and the Prince” – May 25-June 29

EVE THEATRE COMPANY

evetheatrecompany.com

“10 Out of 12” by Anne Washburn – Oct. 26-29, Nov. 1-4

“Dixie Swim Club” – June 6-15

IU SOUTHEAST OGLE CULTURAL CENTER

ius.edu/oglecenter

“The Ugly Duckling” – Sept. 25-29

“Junie B. Jones: Jingle Bells, Batman Smells” – Nov. 29-Dec. 1 “Macbeth” – March 4-5

IU SOUTHEAST THEATRE

ius.edu/theater

“9 to 5: The Musical” – Oct. 26-28, Nov. 2-4

“As You Like It” – March 8-10, 15-17

THE KENTUCKY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

kentuckycenter.org

“Disney’s Aladdin” – Oct. 10-21

“Hamilton” – June 4-23

KENTUCKY SHAKESPEARE

kyshakespeare.com

Kentucky Shakespeare Festival – Through Aug. 5

THE LIMINAL PLAYHOUSE

theliminalplayhouse.org

“Mr. Universe”– Aug. 30-Sept. 9

“The Effect” – Oct. 25-Nov. 4

“Smart People” – March 28-April 7

“Edward Albee’s The Goat or, Who is Sylvia?” – May 30-June 9

PANDORA PRODUCTIONS

pandoraprods.org

“Cabaret” – Sept. 14-29

“My Big Gay Italian Christmas” – Nov. 9-24

“Southern Comfort” – Jan. 11-26

“Girlfriend” – March 8-23

“Dada Woof, Papa Hot” – May 10-25

PLAY LOUISVILLE

playdancebar.com

Todrick Hall – Aug. 3

Unstel Valentine – Aug. 3-4

Victoria Elizabeth Black –Aug. 5

Unstel Valentine – Aug. 10-11

Shangela – Aug. 17

Dusty Ray Bottoms, Trannika Rex, Laila McQueen – Aug. 19

Aquaria – Aug. 22

Melody Sparkles – Aug. 24

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo – Aug. 24

PNC BROADWAY IN LOUISVILLE

louisville.broadway.com

“Disney’s Aladdin” – Oct. 10-21

“A Christmas Story” – Nov. 27-Dec. 2

“Something Rotten!” – Jan. 15-20

“The Book of Mormon” – Feb. 26-March 3

“On Your Feet!” – March 12-17

“Hello, Dolly!” – May 14-19

“Hamilton” – June 4-23

SHELBY COUNTY COMMUNITY THEATRE

shelbytheatre.org

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr.” – Sept. 13-16, 20-30

“A Midsummer’s Night Dream” – Oct. 5-7, 12-14

“Long Ago and Far Away” – Nov. 8-11

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” – Nov. 29-Dec. 2, 6-9

“Sister Act” – Feb. 22-24, March 1-3

“The Diary of Anne Frank” – March 29-31, April 5-7

“Gaslight” – May 10-12, 17-19

“Ladies at the Alamo” – June 7-9, 14-16

STAGE ONE

stageone.org

“Frankenstein” – Oct. 19-31

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” – Dec. 1-15

“Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing” – Jan. 26-Feb. 2

“The True Story of the Three Little Pigs” – March 23-April 20

THEATRE [502]

stageone.org

“A Feminine Ending” – Sept. 28-29, Oct. 1, 5-7, 12-14

“Sergio’s Museum” – Feb. 8-9, 11, 15-17, 22-24

“Women Laughing Alone with Salad” – March 29-30, April 1, 5-7, 14, 19-20

THEATREWORKS OF SOIN

theatreworksofsoin.com

“Two by Two” – Aug. 1-12

“A Man of No Importance” – Sept. 24-Oct. 7

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” – Feb. 6-17

“Barefoot in the Park” – March 6-17

“The Secret Garden” – May 8-19

UOFL THEATRE ARTS DEPARTMENT

louisville.edu/theatrearts

“The Mountaintop” – Aug. 20-22, Aug. 27-30

“The Taming of the Shrew” – Nov. 8-10 and Nov. 15-18

“Almost, Maine” – Jan. 31-Feb. 2 and Feb. 7-10

“A Piece of My Heart” – Feb. 21-23 and Feb. 28-March 3

“A Raisin in the Sun” – April 11-13 and April 18-21

WHODUNNIT MURDER MYSTERY THEATER

whodunnitky.com

“Dr. Angus MacCrimmon Mystery” – Sept. 15-Oct. 27

“A Christmas Carol Murder” – Nov. 17, Nov. 30, Dec. 21-22, Jan. 4-5

“Deception: Beta” – Feb. 16-March 30

“Murder in Cairo: The Wrath of Ra” – May 11-June 22

VISUAL ARTS

1619 FLUX – ART + ACTIVISM

1619flux.org

“Visions of Power: Artists Exploring Personal + Collective Change” – Through Aug. 26

“Provocative Perspectives: A Visual Conversation” – Sept. 15-Jan. 19

21C MUSEUM HOTEL

21cmuseumhotels.com/louisville

“Fallen Fruit: The Practices of Everyday Life” – Ongoing

“Dress Up, Speak Up: Costume and Confrontation” – Through March

“Labor&Materials” – April-March

849 GALLERY (KENTUCKY COLLEGE OF ART + DESIGN)

kycad.org

“The Future is Now” – Through Aug. 7

“Merton Among Us: The Living Legacy of Thomas Merton” – Oct. 5-Jan. 18

ACTORS THEATRE GALLERY

actorstheatre.org/gallery

25th African American Art Exhibition – Jan. 8-Feb. 17

ARTS ASSOCIATION OF OLDHAM COUNTY

aaooc.org

3rd Found & Recycle Show – Through Aug. 25

Wearable Art – Sept. 4-Oct. 6

“Inspirations” – Oct. 16-Nov. 17

7th Annual Oldham Arts on Cityplace Fall Arts Show – Nov. 10-11

3rd Winter in Kentucky Artists Boutique – Nov. 20-Jan. 5

Venetian Sketchbook Invitational – Jan. 8-26

Carved, Cast or Assembled Sculpture Show – Jan. 29-March 9

“What’s In Your Garden?” 3rd Annual Garden Show – March 12-April 20

10th Annual Animal Attraction Art Show – April 23- June 2

Glass – June 11- July 13

Oldham County Art Student Show – July 16-Aug.3

ARTSEED GALLERY

artseed.art

ArtSeed Intern and NA/FC Secondary Schools Award Winners Exhibit – Aug. 10-31

Brian Jones and Brian Sommerville: Prints, Paintings, and Sculpture – Sept. 7-Oct. 26

SoIn City Wide Quilt and Fiber Exhibit – Nov. 2-Jan. 12

Hedera Fiber Trunk Show and Artist Knitting Demo – Dec. 8

“Thinking Inside the Box: Sculptures by Wendi Smith and Evelyn Fried” – Jan. 18-Feb. 22

Dru Pilmer – March 1-April 5

“Spirit of the Horse: photographs by Kimara Wilhite and stone sculptures by Larry Beisler” – April 12-May 6

“A Celebration of Family” – May 10-June 22

Jodie Furbee and Ashton Beaulieu – June 29-Aug. 2

ATELIER LOUISVILLE GALLERY & STUDIOS

atelierlouisville.com

“Midsummer’s Night Nocturnes” – Through Aug. 6

New Work by Gallery Artists – Aug. 12-Sept. 17

“Through the Looking Glass: Reflections & Refractions” – Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Helen Heddens Solo Show – Oct. 28-Nov. 26

N. Deborah Hazlett & David K. Rodger Duo Show – Dec. 2-Jan. 21

“Dogs, Cats, and Birds of a Feather” – Jan. 27-March 4

“The Artist as Observer & Story Teller” – March 10-April 15

“Re-Do: Reinterpretation of the Public Domain” – April 21-June 3

“Nocturnes 2, Darkness & Light” – June 9-July 15

New Work by Gallery Artists – July 21-Aug. 26

B. DEEMER GALLERY

bdeemer.com

“The Shape of Flowers” by Liz Price – Through Aug. 7

Yasharel Manzy – Aug. 18-Sept. 25

“From the Sea to the Moors” by Cynthia Kelly Overall – Sept. 29-Oct. 30

“Breathe” by Pam Folsom – Nov. 3-27

Teri Dryden – January-February

BARR GALLERY (IU SOUTHEAST)

oglecenter.ius.edu

“Susan Moffett: IUS Pathmarker” – Through Aug. 15

Becky Alley – Aug. 22-Sept. 15

“Paper Connections: Works by Faculty and Students of Indiana University Southeast and the National University of Samoa” – Sept. 26-Oct. 9

Faculty Exhibition – Oct. 18-31

Annual Juried Student Exhibition – Nov. 15-Dec. 3

BA Exhibition – Jan. 17-Feb. 18

BFA Thesis Exhibition I – Feb. 28-March 14

BFA Thesis Exhibition II – March 21-April 9

BFA Thesis Exhibition III – April 18-30

BERNHEIM ARBORETUM & RESEARCH FOREST

bernheim.org

“CONNECT” at Bernheim – Aug. 18

BERNHEIM GALLERY (LOUISVILLE FREE PUBLIC LIBRARY)

lfpl.org

“Finding Home: Refugees and Immigrants in Louisville” – Aug. 15-Sept. 16

“The Modern Prometheus: An Artist Invitational” – Sept. 24-Nov. 11

“Poets, Rock Stars, & Holy Men: A Literary Renaissance” – Nov. 17-Jan. 13

BLOCK PARTY HANDMADE BOUTIQUE

blockpartyhandmade.com

“Gettin’ Puggy in Kentuggy: Tiki Edition” – Aug. 18

CARNEGIE CENTER FOR ART & HISTORY

carnegiecenter.org

“Spawning Grounds” – Aug. 3-Sept. 22

Nathaniel Donnett & Vadis Turner – Oct. 5-Dec. 1

“#IamPublicArt” – Oct. 6

“Biophilia Life; or My Best Friend Has Four Legs and a Tail” – Dec. 14-Feb. 9

Sandra Charles, Barbara Tyson Mosley & Elmer Lucille Allen – Feb. 22-April 20

Floyd County Secondary Schools Art Show & Competition – April 27-May 11

“Form, Not Function: Quilt Art at the Carnegie” – May 24-July 20

CHESTNUTS AND PEARLS GALLERY

chestnutsandpearls.com

Cathy Hillegas Watercolors – Through Aug. 31

“Interpretations of Life” – Sept. 27-Oct. 31

“Curative Compositions” – Oct. 20-Nov. 30

CRAFTS(S) GALLERY & MERCANTILE

craftslouisville.com

Group Show – Aug. 3-26

Jacque Parsley and Gayle Cerlan – Sept. 7-30

Susan Tolliver – Oct. 5-28

“Day of the Dead” – Nov. 2-25

“Christmas on Historic South 4th” – Dec.7-30

CRESSMAN CENTER FOR VISUAL ARTS (UOFL)

louisville.edu/art

Joan Tanner – Sept. 14-Oct. 27

Open Studio Weekend – Nov. 2-Dec. 1

Annual Student Exhibition – Dec. 7-Jan. 12

Richard Gallo – Jan. 18-Feb. 23

“Conspiracy” – March 1-April 6

Interior Design Portfolio – April 15

Graphic Design Portfolio – April 19

MFA Exhibition – TBA

DRAGON KING’S DAUGHTER

dragonkingsdaughter.com

Linda Akers – Through Aug. 26

“Turbulence” by J. Cobb – Aug. 27-Sept. 30

“Sacred Bones” by Mia and Emmanuel Fonlupt – Oct. 1-28

Zoom Group – Oct. 29-Nov. 25

Coleen Maeve – Nov. 26-Dec. 30

Kerri Horine – Dec. 31-Jan. 27

Ryan Case – Jan. 28-Feb. 24

“A Murder of Ballads” by Tony Dixon – Feb. 25-March 24

“Small Windows 3” by Jada Dixon – March 25-April 28

Kevin Sullivan – April 29-May 26

Whitney Carpenter – May 27-June 23

Katie Cote – June 24-July 28

E&S GALLERY

eandsgallery.com

Holiday Open House – Late November or early December

FILSON HISTORICAL SOCIETY

filsonhistorical.org

“Made to Order: The Fashion of Geneva H. Bell” – Aug. 31-Dec. 7

“Connecting the Dots: Exploring Your Family History” – Aug. 31-March 1

“Shanty Boats” – Jan. 11-May 10

“Enid Yandell: The Early Life of a Kentucky Sculptress, 1869-1900” – June 7-Dec. 27

FIRST LIGHT GALLERY

firstlightgalleryky.com

“Reborn” by Rebecca Rose – Aug. 3-Sept. 29

“Heartfelt Africa” by Fred DiGiovanni – Oct. 5-Dec. 1

“Shades of Nature” by Lesley Ackman – Dec. 7-Jan. 26

“Behind the Screams: Production Stills from the Making of ‘One Must Fall’” by Steve Squall – Feb. 1-March 30

TBA – April 5-June 1

FLAME RUN AT GLASSWORKS

flamerun.com

“Pattern Play” – Through Sept. 1

Nikolaj Christensen – Sept. 7-Nov. 10

“Holiday Magic” – Nov. 16-Feb. 2

“Makers” – March 1-April 13

Nadine Saylor – April 19-June 1

“Louisville Locals” – June 7-Aug. 31

FRAZIER HISTORY MUSEUM

fraziermuseum.org

“The Great War: Highlights from the Frazier World War I Collection” – August-November

“Family Gathering: Linda Bruckheimer’s Kentucky” – August-November

“Whiskey Pictures” – Aug. 30-Jan. 6

“The Spirit of Kentucky” – Aug. 30-March 24

“An Evening with Poe” – Sept. 24-Nov. 4

“Kentucky Craft Luminaries” – Nov. 19-March 24

“Freak Power: Hunter S. Thompson” – April 30 – Sept. 2

GALERIE HERTZ

galeriehertz.comh New Works – August

Emily Church – Through Aug. 31

GALLERY AT ART SANCTUARY

art-sanctuary.com

“Visage” by Josh Bleeker, Julie Page, Nancy Sturdevant – Aug. 3-26

Britany Baker and Frankie Steele – Sept. 7-30

Artist and Musician Showcase – Oct. 5-28

Linda Erzinger – Nov. 2-25

Art Sanctuary Member Exhibition – Dec. 1-Jan. 27

Ryan Case – Feb. 1-24

Nikita Krivoshey – March 1-31

Amy Jo Goforth – April 5-28

Kate Mattingly – May 3-26

Purion Parker – May 31-June 30

“If Mothers Ruled” – July 5-28

April Martin – Aug. 2-25

GARNER NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY FINE ART

garnernarrative.com

Larry Beisler – Aug. 3-Sept. 15

Louisville Area Furniture Society – Sept. 21-30

Aleksandra Stone – Oct. 5-Nov. 30

Laurie Fader – Dec. 7-Jan. 11

Angie Reed Garner – Jan. 18-Feb. 22

JAAN BEE ART BOUTIQUE

jaanbee.com

“Phantasmagoria” by Nancy Studevant – Through Aug. 26

Kerri Horine– Aug. 27-Sept. 30

“A Murder of Ballads” by Tony Dixon – Oct. 1-28

“Small Windows 3” by Jada Dixon – Oct. 29-Nov. 25

Scott Hile – Nov. 26-Dec. 30

Bryan Zadd Jones – Dec. 31-Jan. 27

JANE MORGAN GALLERY

janemorgangallery.com

“Town and Country” – Through Sept.1

“Seeing Through the Artist’s Eyes” – Sept. 19-Dec. 28

“Farms and Parks” – Jan. 16-May 17

“Shapes, Light and Shadows” – June 5-Oct. 26

KAVIAR FORGE & GALLERY

craigkaviargallery.com

“Fall of the Leaf: Autumn Art Show” – Aug. 31-Oct. 13

“Feminist Expressions” – Nov. 30-Jan. 19

Bob Lockhart Solo Show – Feb. 22-April 6

“Image & Word” – May 31-July 13

KENTUCKY DERBY MUSEUM

derbymuseum.org

D. Wayne Lukas – Opens Nov. 1

Jockey Bill Shoemaker – Opens Nov. 1

“Horsing Around With Art: A Student’s View of the Sport of Kings’” – Jan. 21-Feb. 17

KENTUCKY FINE ART GALLERY

lesliespetzcustomframing.com

“Red/Blue” – Aug. 21-Oct. 1

“Kentucky Amber Bourbon” – Oct. 5-Jan. 31w

“Unexpected Landscapes” by Robert Halliday – February-March

Derby – April-May

New Works by David O. Schuster – June-July

KENTUCKY MUSEUM OF ART AND CRAFT (KMAC MUSEUM)

kmacmuseum.org

Jibade-Khalil Huffman – Aug. 18-Dec. 2

Elsa Hansen Oldham – Oct. 19-Jan. 27

Sarah Crowner – Dec. 15-April 7

KORE ART GALLERY

koregallery.com

Morgan Betsill and Anil Vinayakan – Through Aug. 31

Annual Kore Members Art Exhibit – Sept. 1-30

Zach Wolf and Karen Terhune – Oct. 1-31

Sandy Blanc and Jamie Green – Nov. 1-30

Kore Members End of Year Sale – Dec. 1-31

Art of the Janjobe Girls – Dec. 1-31

“Activism Related” – Jan. 1-31

“Issues That Are Destroying Us, Years of Chaos” – Jan. 1-31

“Black and White” – Feb. 1-28

“Mardi Gras!” – March 1-31

“Run for the Roses” by Geoff Crowe and Michael Alexander – April 1-30

“Run After Derby” by Patti-Paris Owens – May 1-31

Uneena Duke and Geoff Crowe – June 1-30

Louisville Artisans Guild Exhibit – July 1-31

Deena Williams – July 1-31

KRANTZ ART GALLERY (Jefferson Community & Technical College)

jefferson.kctcs.edu

Communication Arts Student Show – Through Aug. 24

TBA – Aug. 27-Sept. 28

Darrell Kincer Photographs – Oct. 10-Nov. 16

Communication Arts Student Show – Nov. 19-Jan. 18

Andy Witt Posters – Jan. 21-Feb. 22

Fine Art Alumni Show – Feb. 25-March 29

Fine Art Student Show – April 1-19

Communication Arts Student Show – April 22-Aug. 23

LENIHAN SOTHEBY’S REALTY

lenihansothebysrealty.com

Douglas Miller and Karen Weeks – Through Oct. 12

LOUISVILLE VISUAL ART

louisvillevisualart.org

“The Future is Now” – Through Aug. 7

“Plein Air Paint Out” – Sept. 15

“Louisville Artists: Carry On” – Sept. 23-Nov. 4

Portland Art & Heritage Fair 5th LVA Annual Juried Exhibit – Sept. 29

Open Studio Weekend – Nov. 3-4

LVA Honors Luncheon – Feb. 1

“art(squared)” – April 12-13

LVA Academy/CFAC Exhibits – May-June

“The Future is Now” – July

LOU TATE GALLERY (THE LITTLE LOOMHOUSE)

thelittleloomhouse.com

Ralph Calveard Retrospective: Recent Acquisitions – Sept. 1-22

Emelie Weber – Oct. 1-27

Holiday Sale – Nov.7-Dec. 29

Young Visionaries Group Exhibition – Jan. 5-Feb. 23

Women’s History Exhibition – March 2-April 13

“Side By Side” – April 20-May 18

Loomhouse History Exhibition – May 25-Aug. 25

MCGRATH ART GALLERY (BELLARMINE UNIVERSITY)

bellarmine.edu

“Three Generations of Painters: Dee, Caren and Meredith Cunningham” – Sept. 4-29

“Earth and Fire” by Hadi Abbas – Oct. 5-29

Adjunct Faculty Exhibition – Oct. 29-Nov. 25

“Searching for Thomas Merton: An Artistic Tribute, 1968 – 2018” by Penny Sisto & Joe McGee – Nov. 30-Jan. 6

MOREMEN MOLONEY CONTEMPORARY GALLERY

moremoloneygallery.com

Matt Metzger – Sept. 7-Oct. 6

Tiffany Calvert – Oct. 12-Nov. 10

Deborah Whistler – Nov. 23-Dec. 29

Shinji Turne-Yamamoto – March 8-April 5

MUHAMMAD ALI CENTER

alicenter.org

“Shining a Light: Experiences of Refugee Women” – Through Fall

“Shining a Light” International Photography Contest and Exhibit – March 8-TBA

PAUL PALETTI GALLERY

paulpalettigallery.com

“See Me Clearly: Women Photographers, Women Photographed” – Through Oct. 15

Sandy King – Oct. 15-Dec. 31

PHOTOGRAPHIC ARCHIVES GALLERY (UOFL)

louisville.edu/library/archives/photo

“Live From a Dark Room” – Through Dec. 20

PYRO GALLERY

pyrogallery.com

Susan Moffett and John McCarthy – Through Aug. 30

Debra Lott – Sept. 6-Oct. 20

Kathleen Loomis – Oct. 25-Dec. 1

15th Anniversary Show – Dec. 6-Jan. 5

Jody Johnson – Jan. 10-Feb. 9

Bette Levy and Paul Schreck – Feb. 14-March 23

TBA – March 28-May 4

Corie Neumayer – May 9-June 15

Leslie Anglin – June 20-July 27

Guinever Smith and Nancy Currier – Aug. 1-Sept. 7

QUAPPI PROJECTS

quappiprojects.com

“All Things That Are Light and Soot” by Vanessa Albury – Sept. 21-Oct. 27

Deborah Spanton – Nov. 16-Jan. 4

Jake Ford – TBA

Jim Zimmer – TBA

Crister Cantrell – TBA

REVELRY BOUTIQUE GALLERY

revelrygallery.com

Bobby Hinkel – Aug. 3-Sept. 4

Kathleen Lolley – Sept. 7-Oct. 9

Harrison Fogle – Oct. 13-Nov. 6

“The Future is Unwritten” – Oct. 20-Nov. 6

Susan Howe – Nov. 10-Dec. 4

Winter Wonderland Ornament Show – Dec. 7-Jan. 1

Toti Light – Jan. 4-Feb. 5

“Cuteopia” – Feb. 9-26

Judy Rogers & Gary Marchal – March 1-April 2

“Win, Place, Art Show” – April 5-May 7

Bri Bowers – May 11-June 4

Jenna White – June 7-July 9

SCHNEIDER HALL GALLERIES (UOFL)

louisville.edu/art

“Caprices: Wit & Whimsy” – Through Aug. 3

Semiotics Show – Through Nov. 9

BFA Review – Nov. 16

BFA Thesis Show – Nov. 29-TBA

Scholastic Silver Key Winners – January-February

“Organize Your Own’ – January-February

BFA Review – April 5

BFA Thesis Show – April 11-TBA

CCS Student Show – June-July

SPEED ART MUSEUM

speedmuseum.org

“Breaking the Mold: Investigating Gender at the Speed Art Museum” – Through Sept. 9

“American Storybook: The Imaginary Travelogue of Thomas Chambers” – Through Jan. 6

“Picasso to Pollock: Modern Masterworks from the Eskenazi Museum of Art at Indiana University” – Through Jan. 13

“Keltie Ferris: *O*P*E*N*” – Oct. 6-Feb. 3

“Making Time: The Art of the Kentucky Tall Case Clock” – Feb. 2-June 2

“Gonzo! The Art of Hunter S. Thompson” – July 13-Oct. 13

Ebony G. Patterson – June 20-Sept. 29

STUDIOWORKS BY ZOOM GROUP

zoomgroup.org

“End of Summer” – Sept. 7-Nov. 19

“Dance” – Dec. 1-Feb. 11

Group Show – Feb. 22-April 22

Group Show – May 5-July 8

Group Show – July 19-Sept. 23

SWANSON CONTEMPORARY

swansoncontemporary.com

“Politicians and Flesh” by Shayne Hull – Through Aug. 11

“History Abridged” by Ben Cook – Aug. 15-Sept. 22

Ezra Kellerman – Sept. 26-Oct. 27

Rodney Hatfield – Nov. 2-Dec. 29

Group exhibit – TBA

Valerie Sullivan Fuchs — TBA

TIM FAULKNER GALLERY

timfaulknergalleryart.com

Grand Re-Opening Featuring New Works from 20 Artists – Aug. 17-Sept. 19

Waller Austin – Sept. 21-Oct. 24

TBA – Oct. 26-Nov. 14

TBA – Nov. 16-Dec. 28

Winter Show – Dec. 29-Feb. 15

ULTRA POP!

Tara McPherson Pop Up Shop – Aug. 18

WAYSIDE EXPRESSIONS GALLERY

waysidechristianmission.org

Dan Trabue – January

George (Buddy) Ray – February

Cathy Meine – March

Sebastian Duverge – April

Amira Karaoud – May

Ada Asenjo – June

Group exhibit: Carol Ralph, Eugene Thomas and others – July

Constanza Granados Rueda – August