Listen to Brenda’s new song, ‘Xanax Suburb’

The band Brenda has been on a bit of a hiatus lately, but they have a forthcoming album, Hotel Wife, and you can currently stream the first single from it. That song, “Xanax Suburb” is melancholy and dreamy, significantly shifting down the tempo and intensity from the garage-pop on their last record, Nightschool. No release date is set for Hotel Wife yet, but the band is playing a show in Lexington at The Burl on Sunday, Sept. 16 with World Weary and GRLwood.

<a href="http://brendatheband.bandcamp.com/track/xanax-suburb">xanax suburb by B R E N D A</a>

