Record Review: Jordan Jetson – ‘Black Aria / Black Aria 2’

“Fade,” a slick two-minute track from the second of Jordan Jetson’s Black Aria EP releases, highlights the local hip-hop savant’s strongest assets: the versatility of his vocals, and the depth of his lyrics. What starts off as clever hook about mortality, spins into a burst of ideas and thoughts that form a speeding verse, as a gentle piano and a sparse beat backs him up. He does a lot with a little, and that’s sort of the theme of these two EPs, which each clock in at less than 15 minutes — Jetson doesn’t waste time. Just like his previous record, Critical Mass, everything is quick, fluid and thoughtful, and he never seems to lean on repetitive habits or clichés.





Advertisement