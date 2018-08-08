Record Review: Glob – ‘Cure For Culture’

On Cure For Culture, Glob builds psychedelic garage-punk in thick clouds of distortion, combining a Stooges-like wildness with an early Jesus & Mary Chain sort of hazy atmosphere to form a thick, explosive cocktail. About a maze of those swirling dark thoughts that won’t quiet, Cure For Culture searches for the light behind the storm. “I Don’t Wanna (Know The News)” is about being in love while being suffocated by the perpetual threat of tragedy, while “Wasting” is locked in a battle with late-night anxiety. Sonically and lyrically, this record puts all of its cards on the table, with no intention of holding back, and it’s all the better for it.

