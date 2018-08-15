Record Review: Freedive – ‘Casual Conversation’

This album starts off with a refrain that repeats the word “digital,” which is appropriate. This is a slick-sounding recording, and one that leans into electronic music tropes with unmitigated enthusiasm. Four on the floor, house-style beats are immediately available, tricked out with driving bass, a wash of reverb/delay-soaked guitars and airy vocals. Imagine, if you will, MGMT or Of Montreal featuring Johnny Marr or Kevin Shields on guitar, and you have an idea of what to expect here. These songs are inoffensive and easy, the kind of light listening that you can put on in mixed company without creating a controversy.

<a href="http://freedive.bandcamp.com/album/casual-conversation">Casual Conversation by Freedive</a>