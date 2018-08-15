Record Review: Dom B + Q-Mystik – ‘Oasis Bluegrass’

Dom B and Q-Mystik blend that ever-cool presence part and parcel to hip-hop with some deft commentary of our culture on Oasis Bluegrass. The thing is, while lesser rappers may still lean on that macho braggadocio, everyone here seems down to earth, tackling topics including mental health and seemingly trying to live the best life they can while they’re here. Dom reaches out like a friend or relative to uplift you, rather than bullying you into getting your shit together. This is inclusive party music, where everyone is welcome except the haters.

<a href="http://domb1.bandcamp.com/album/oasis-bluegrass">Oasis Bluegrass by Dom B, Q-Mystik</a>