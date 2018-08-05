5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (8/3)

FRIDAY

49th Annual Street Rod Nationals

Kentucky Expo Center

$17 | Times vary

Time for thousands of street rods, muscle cars and custom classics to converge on the Kentucky Expo Center for Louisville’s biggest car show. It is worth the price of admission regardless of whether you’re there to show off your ride, purchase your own or appreciate the hard work it takes to make these old cars beautiful. There will also be a builders’ showcase, a vintage auto parts swap meet, indoor auto manufacturers show, an arts and crafts fair and live entertainment.

Family Film Night On The Belvedere: ‘Wonder Woman’

The Belvedere

Free | 8-11 p.m.

See an outdoor screening of “Wonder Woman,” a superhero blockbuster. Thanks to the Louisville Film Society and The Kentucky Center, the film will be shown on The Belvedere. The film is rated PG-13, and in the event of rain, the event will be canceled.

SATURDAY

$1 Comic Blowout for Superman’s Birthday

The Great Escape Louisville

Free | 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

To celebrate the 80th birthday of Superman, Great Escape is hosting a massive comic sale with over 150,000 titles, all selling for $1 apiece. The store says this is its largest sale to date: If you lined up the books, it would create 32 miles of comics. And because it is a birthday celebration, you can expect Superman-themed goodie bags and a birthday cake.

Summer Dark Market: Radio Arcane

Art Sanctuary

Free | 7 p.m.-midnight

The Dark Market, your place for curated, nighttime oddities and art, is teaming up with Radio Arcane for a Summer Market. You’ll find the work of over 15 local artists including Ryan Case, Yoko Molotov and Black Heart Tattoo Gallery.

SUNDAY

Have a Black Sabbath!

Forget all these summer music festivals with their collections of inferior music genres, this Sunday is all about metal! Start your Black Sabbath off at 4 p.m. (true headbangers never wake up early) with Metal Yoga at Yoga East. It costs $10 donation, and you must bring a mat for the Hatha class with a soundtrack of sludge and doom metal. Then, head down the street to Seidenfaden’s Cafe for the start of Romero’s Dead Movie Marathon. Hosted by The Louisville Gore Club, this marathon covers all six of George A. Romero’s Dead series, starting with “Night of the Living Dead” and moving in chronological order. Then, you have a decision to make — you can continue with zombie films until midnight, or you can head to the Louisville Palace for the Marilyn Manson show at 7 p.m. To make your decision easier, you may want to read LEO’s piece — Marilyn Manson’s Career Arc In Five Songs. And after the Manson show, PLAY Louisville is getting gothy with a Marilyn Manson After Party featuring performances by Victoria Elizabeth Black from season two of “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula.”