5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (8/24)

FRIDAY

Brews! Zoo! And More Booze!

Central Park and Louisville Zoo

Prices and times vary

If you’re a fan of locally-brewed beer, you’ve got a busy weekend ahead of you, starting on Friday with the Old Lou Brew Craft Beer Festival from 6-10 p.m. with a $10 admission Expect live music by Bridge 19, local business vendors, food trucks and, of course, beer from: Against The Grain, Akasha Brewing Co., Bluegrass Brewing Co. and more. And on Saturday, there is Brew at the Zoo from 5-9 p.m. with tickets at $46-$113. The beer festival features not only beer but regional wine as well. Take a stroll through the zoo to find microbrews from local breweries and regional wineries, as well as food samples. Enjoy live music, special animal encounters, a photo booth and outdoor entertainment.

SATURDAY

Louisville Zombie Walk 2018

Bardstown Road

Free | 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Louisville’s own zombie invasion is coming up this Saturday night. Check out Bardstown Road for a three-quarter-mile walk leading to the ultimate zombie block party near Highland Avenue. Along with the groaning shuffles of your undead brethren, enjoy live bands, a zombie car show, the Zombie Market and a costume contest. This year organizers are introducing a Zombie Midway Gaming area for more fun. The starting point is the corner of Eastern Parkway and Bardstown Road near Mid City Mall. The price of admission is that you must be a zombie. —Zamirah Y. Hussain

Cattitude: A Cat Party for Humans!

Copper & Kings

Free | 2-6 p.m.

Strut on down to Copper & Kings this Saturday for the second-annual Cattitude party. This family-friendly celebration of all things feline is purrfectly hosted by artist and cat-lover MissHappyPink to benefit the Kentucky Humane Society. Copper & Kings’ Stray Cat Lemonade Stand will be selling tasty cocktails and mocktails. This cat party is for people only (please don’t bring your cat!), but the Kentucky Humane Society will have cats for you to cuddle and, most important… adopt. Other cattastic fun will include: rad, temporary cat tattoos from Mama Tried Tattoo Parlor; the raffle of over $1,500 worth of items by local merchants and artists; “furtunes” foretold with paw readings, thanks to angryblue.com; a DIY cat toy-making station by Artist & Craftsman Supply; pet portraits by Sarah Tidwell; and “caricature” portraits by Kelly Toon. MEOW! —J. Cobb

American Turners’ Dive-In Movie Night — ‘Wet Hot American Summer’

American Turners-Louisville

$10 | 9:30 p.m.

This quite possibly is the best way to end your summer — a drive-in/dive-in screening of the classic summer-coming-to-a-close comedy, “Wet Hot American Summer.” As the promoters promised, “There will be alcohol. There will be swearing. There will be vulgar jokes. In a nutshell, it’s going to be a great night.” Just remember to bring your swimwear if you want to watch the film from American Turners’ outdoor pool. And don’t forget, also happening on Saturday at American Turners-Louisville, is the Louisville Turners Circus from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Sketchy Stuff and Airaoke

Kaiju

$3 | 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Join Sketchy Stuff, Louisville’s only live sketch comedy group, for a night of Airaoke! This combination of air guitar and karaoke is your chance to live out those rock star daydreams. The night starts with a comedy show by Sketchy Stuff and at 10 p.m., you can begin signing up to perform Airaoke with Louisville Air Guitar. Costumes welcome, but not required!