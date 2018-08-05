5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (8/17)

FRIDAY

After Hours at The Speed

Speed Art Museum

$18, nonmembers | 5 p.m.

What better venue for a party than an art museum? The theme for this month’s party is drag, with drag performances, drag tours, plenty of dancing and live music, and a talk by WFPL’s Strange Fruit podcast cohosts Dr. Kaila Story and Jaison Gardner titled “It Do Take Nerve: Drag as a Subversive Tool of Resistance.” You’ll also find food, a cash bar, film screenings and games.

SATURDAY

Water Lantern Festival

Waterfront Park

$40 | 4-9:30 p.m.

If you haven’t been before now is your chance to check out the very popular Water Lantern Festival. Take the opportunity to see thousands of eco-friendly, rice paper lanterns float on the Ohio River. Adding to the family-friendly fun will be music and food trucks. A ticket includes a lantern for your message, but it also covers the cost of removing the lanterns from the river, so no worries about making a mess!

Louisville Pride – Wet & Wild Pool Party

American Turners-Louisville

$10 | 10 p.m.

Join the Louisville Pride Festival for its third annual “Wet & Wild” nighttime pool party with live music by DJ Syimone. All you need is swimwear and cash for food and drinks. Ticket proceeds benefit the Louisville Pride Foundation, but be sure and buy them quickly, since space is limited to 500 people.

SUNDAY

Le Femme Drag Brunch

Le Moo

$35 | 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Keep the party going with mimosas and bloody marys at this drag brunch, with performances by Anya Androvna, Gilda Wabbit and Laila McQueen from RuPaul’s “Drag Race” Season 8. The $35 ticket includes a meet and greet and brunch buffet, which, if it is anything like Le Moo’s regular offerings, is delicious. And if that isn’t enough drag for your Sunday, Laila McQueen joins fellow queens Dusty Ray Bottoms and Trannika Rex for a show celebrating Daniel Cole’s birthday at PLAY Louisville at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 and include a meet and greet.

2018 Three Points CycLOUvia

Goss Avenue and Logan Street

Free | 2-6 p.m.

What if for one day, your neighborhood was car-free? CycLOUvia asks that question by closing off sections of road in Louisville neighborhoods to highlight alternative forms of transportation (such as biking and walking). This edition of CycLouvia takes place in Three Points, a circular route through the Germantown, Schnitzelburg and Shelby Park neighborhoods. The route also showcases growing business activity in the area.