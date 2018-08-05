5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/31)

FRIDAY

WorldFest (Aug. 31–Sept. 3)

The Belvedere

Free | Times vary

Want to believe that Louisville is an international city? The WorldFest provides a lot of evidence toward that perception. Enjoy wowza performances, freshly cooked food and an array of arts and crafts from people who hail from far-away but have made Louisville their homes. With all Trumpian anti-immigrant turbulence these days, this event reminds us who we are and to what we should aspire.

SATURDAY

Fleur De Flea Vintage Urban Market

Waterfront Park

Free | 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

“Funk and Junk.” That is how the organizers describe this flea market, and they are right. It boasts more than 200 booths with records, books, antiques, vintage, clothes, handmade, repurposed, recycled and more. This is the Fleur de Flea’s last outdoor market of the year, so don’t tarry, or you will miss great pickin’.

Allbreed Cat Show (Sept. 1–2)

Kentucky Expo Center

$3 entry; $8-$10 parking | 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

You can claim to be a doge person all day, but deep down, you know you love kittens and fluffy cats. Even if you claim to have “cat allergies” (a lie by the pro-doge lobby!), you’ll want to see this show. The competition features championship cats, as well as adorable house cats, with multiple awards and titles on the line! You’ll also find cat-centric vendors with supplies and toys.

GRLwood Release Show

OPEN Community Arts Center

Free | 8 p.m.

GRLwood, a self-described “SCREAM POP” band, says it is throwing an album release show so you can “come dance and celebrate with your local snowflake crybabies.” CDs of the band’s debut, Daddy, will be for sale. The duo has invited a few talented friends to play as well, including bands Mike Bandanna, Zerg Rush, Time 2 Shine and Stalgic. All ages are welcome.

SUNDAY

Labor Day $2,000 Beer Pong Tournament!

Sullivan’s Tap House

$15-$20 | 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

It’s hard to think of a better way to celebrate Labor Day than with a few beers and a beer pong tourney. It’s $15 to sign up online ahead of time, and $20 to sign up the night of the event. The winner walks away with $2,000, if you can walk away. You can also expect live music by DJs Warren Peace and Miracle.

MONDAY

Subway Fresh Fit Hike, Bike & Paddle

Waterfront Park

Free | 8 a.m.-noon

Since Monday, aka Labor Day, is a part of the weekend, here is a bonus pick! This day of fitness is a great way to burn some calories before you pack them on at a summer cookout. The day starts with fitness demonstrations, such as yoga, tai chi, Zumba and pickleball. After, go for a mass paddle on the Ohio River, a bike ride or a hike. This is not a race and is open to all. Please be courteous on the road… and careful.