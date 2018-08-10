10 under $5 – What To Do This Week In Louisville (8/13)

MONDAY

Trolleys to the Park: Beechmont And Kenwood – Louisville’s Trolley Suburbs

LFPL, Iroquois Library

Free | 6:30 p.m.

It’s hard to imagine now, but, at one point in Louisville’s history, the Beechmont and Kenwood neighborhoods were distant suburbs of downtown Louisville, until trolley lines were extended to the neighborhood parks. Learn more about how trolley lines shaped the city of Louisville, during this talk presented by local historian Robert Dawson.

TUESDAY

Paint Mountains the Bob Ross Way

LFPL, Main Library

Free | 1:30-4 p.m.

If you don’t love Bob Ross, you may be a serial killer. With his laid-back, positive attitude that was infectious, Ross inspired untold numbers of people to pick up painting through his PBS show… this is the power of Bob Ross! Learn his process during this painting class at the downtown library. All painting supplies provided.

WEDNESDAY

August Green Drinks

The Butchertown Social

Free | 6-8 p.m.

Enjoy a drink and learn about the Louisville Urban Agriculture Coalition at this edition of Green Drinks. Green Drinks Louisville is a project of the Louisville Sustainability Council to highlight environmentally friendly work in Louisville, and, hopefully, help green-living folks network. This month’s featured speaker is Bethany Pratt, a horticultural agent with the UK Cooperative Extension.

THURSDAY

The Mixtape: House of House

Galaxie

Free | 6 p.m.

Sometimes simple is good. The theme of this event is house music, but the real stars are the cocktails, each made with Copper & Kings brandy and four ingredients or fewer. The drinks start flowing at 6 p.m., with the DJ starting at 10 p.m.

5 Dollar Holler! Curio Key Club and Urban Tropic

Zanzabar

$5 | 8 p.m.

Make the most of your hard-earned money at the $5 holler! There, you’ll find live music by Urban Tropic and Curio Key Club. Sip cheap drinks, grub on good food and play pinball. And if you beat a member of one of the bands at pinball, you’ll win swag.

Spinsters Thursdays

Decca

$5 | 8 p.m.

Speaking of $5 Hollers, Decca has its own, which includes a bourbon shot and one beer. And once you’ve finished your first one (of many), you can settle into the sounds and vibes of The Spinsters Union of Louisville, a collective of Louisville’s best gender-nonconforming and women DJs and producers. To read more about The Spinsters Union click here.

Ruvon, Awesome Offutt, Dxnny Dolphin with Axel Roley

Kaiju

Free | 9:30 p.m.

Join Kaiju for a night of hip-hop with performances by Louisville artists Ruvon, Awesome Offutt and Dxnny Dolphin with Axel Roley.

FRIDAY

It Do Take Nerve: Drag As A Subversive Tool Of Resistance

Speed Art Museum

nonmembers, $18 | 6-7:30 p.m.

Drag, by its very nature, is a form of rebellion. Drag queens and kings have a long history of being involved in the fight for equality. Learn more about the history of drag as a tool for sociopolitical resistance throughout modern history at this talk, a part of the “Dialogues on Gender” Series at the Speed. WFPL’s Strange Fruit podcast cohosts Dr. Kaila Story and Jaison Gardner will present the multimedia presentation, as part of After Hours at the Speed, a party in the museum from 5-10 p.m. —LEO

Soft Self Portraits, MOIRA, Tender Mercy

Odeon Louisville

$8 | 8 p.m.

Looking for a show to see this Friday? Well, you’ve got two solid options at opposite ends of the musical spectrum. At Odeon, you can catch performances by dream-pop band Soft Self Portraits, post-rock band Moira and ambient rock band Tender Mercy.

COMESS, Bewitcher, Blood Curse

Mag Bar

$7 | 9 p.m.

And on the other end of the musical spectrum, Mag Bar is hosting a show with performances by hardcore band COMESS, speed metal band Bewitcher and heavy metal band Blood Curse.

HONORABLE MENTION—TUESDAY

Dinner for a Cause – Anthony Bourdain

Ward 426

$75 | 6 p.m.

OK, clearly this is above the usual $5 limit, but we felt it was worthy of mentioning. In honor of the late Anthony Bourdain, this dinner for a cause is raising funds for the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. That’s the main reason you should go, but the secondary reason is that serving this seven-course dinner will be eight chefs from Louisville restaurants, including The 502 Bar and Bistro, Baked Louisville, Logan Street Market, Lou Lou Food + Drink, Marketplace Restaurant, Mirin and Ward 426.