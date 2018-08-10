10 concerts you shouldn’t miss in August

Daddy Issues

Sunday, Aug. 5

Zanzabar

That ‘90s, punk-inspired, pop-leaning indie rock with stoic vocals and distortion-fueled guitars is alive and well, and Daddy Issues plays it as well as anyone. Their latest album, Deep Dream, was emotionally charged, chronicling trauma, broken relationships, wasted days and long nights, resulting in a highly personal, yet relatable, collision course between the past, present and future.



Marilyn Manson

Sunday, Aug. 5

Louisville Palace

From gothic rebellion anthems that freaked out one generation, while encouraging another to fly its freak flags, to later introspective songs, Manson has had one of the most interesting careers in music.



Against Me!

Tuesday, Aug. 7

Mercury Ballroom

Fueled by driving riffs and smart lyrics, Against Me! plays rock and roll with attitude and purpose — a gleaming example of what the genre looks like at its best. With Against Me!, it’s all there — the urgency, the confidence, the vulnerability, the anger and the sadness. Equal parts wild, frantic energy and digs at the core of human existence, Against Me! is one of the most-important working rock bands.



Nels Cline

Thursday, Aug. 9

Headliners Music Hall

The experimental guitar giant has been a member of Wilco since 2004, but you can find his work scattered all over the place, in several different styles, but always with the same drive and prowess. From rooted jazz to oddball pop to groundbreaking indie, Cline has forged a legendary career.



Belushi Speed Ball

Saturday, Aug. 11

Kaiju

Belushi Speed Ball plays wild and weird punk that’s addicting and fun and best witnessed live. Sometimes there’s nerf guns onstage, and sometimes there’s silly string, but it’s always a good time. Mosquito, Exotic Ones and The Archaeas are also on the bill.



Advertisement

Wax Fang

Saturday, Aug.18

Gravely

Wax Fang, a venerable force in the Louisville music community, continues to shine — last year’s Victory Laps was another powerful, wide-ranging and clever entry in their history. For as thick and versatile as the albums are, singer Scott Carney and company thrive live.



Wolf Parade

Thursday, Aug. 23

Headliners

Mixing post-punk curveballs, Bowie worship and that early 2000s dreamy sound, Wolf Parade creates driving rock that twists and turns in a myriad of directions.



PRJCTR

Friday, Aug. 24

Against The Grain

With a hazy, atmospheric sound that combines piercing guitars, electronic ambience and chilly vocal, PRJCR creates spacey music that sways and shifts often, but always in controlled and interesting way.

<a href="http://prjctr.bandcamp.com/album/odds">Odds by PRJCTR</a>

The Flaming Lips

Sunday, Aug. 26

Iroquois Amphitheater

As indie rocks experimental overlords, The Flaming Lips have created a bold, trippy discography.



Wild Child, The Suffers, Katie Toupin

Wednesday, Aug. 29

Big Four Lawn – Waterfront Wednesday

The August installment of WFPK’s Waterfront Wednesday features the soulful, pop-leaning rock of Wild Child, the innovative R&B of The Suffers and the solo material of ex-Houndmouth singer/keyboardist Katie Toupin.

