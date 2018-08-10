10 under $5 – What To Do This Week In Louisville (8/20)

MONDAY

Call Me King, The Empty Room, FALL

Mag Bar

Free | 8 p.m.

Start your workweek off right with a rock show at one of Old Louisville’s best neighborhood bars — Mag Bar. The show includes performances by post-hardcore band Call Me King, indie/alternative rock band The Empty Room and melodic hardcore band FALL.

<a href="http://theemptyroomband.bandcamp.com/album/hold-me-now">Hold Me Now by The Empty Room</a>

TUESDAY

Pop Collusion with Matt, Daniel, & William

Seidenfaden’s Cafe

Free | 9 p.m.

Rock-‘n’-roll ephemera band Pop Collusion brings it every Tuesday to the Germantown bar and clubhouse for the Louisville Gore Club — Seidenfaden’s Cafe. This time around, the band is sharing the stage with guest William Benton from Cat Casual.

<a href="http://catcasual.bandcamp.com/track/by-this-river-unmastered-rough-mix">By This River (unmastered, rough mix) by Cat Casual</a>

Q&A With Congressman John Yarmuth

Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church

Free | 6:30 p.m.

Tired of all the Fake News? This is your chance to hear the truth, straight from our glorious leader himself, LEO founder and U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth. Hosted by the Floyds Fork Democratic Club, this Q&A with Comrade Yarmuth at the Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church is to discuss the current state of affairs in D.C. aka Swamp Land, U.S.A., followed by questions from the audience. And don’t forget to shout out your only source of Real Fake News!

WEDNESDAY

Out of This World (22–24)

The Floyd Theater

Free | 5 p.m.

Get spacey this week with three nights of sci-fi movies at The Floyd Theater. On Wednesday, screenings include “Gravity” at 5 p.m. and “Hidden Figures” at 8 p.m. On Thursday, it’s “Hidden Figures” at 5 p.m. and “Gravity” at 8 p.m. And on Friday, it’s “The Martian” at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

UofL Jazz Night with Taylor Nelson Trio

Jimmy Can’t Dance

Free | 5 p.m.

Believe it or not, Louisville has a fantastic New York City-style jazz club — Jimmy Can’t Dance. And this Wednesday, watch the Taylor Nelson Trio take the stage at the club’s recurring UofL Jazz Night.

Global Trivia Night

Mile Wide Beer Co.

$5 suggested donation | 7 p.m.

Expand your horizons at this Global Trivia Night. Proceeds benefit the World Affairs Council of Kentucky and Southern Indiana’s educational programs. Team registration starts at 6:30 p.m., trivia at 7 p.m., and the maximum team size s five people.

Advertisement

Air Guitar 101 and Late Night Stand Up Comedy

Kaiju

Free | 7 p.m.

To prepare you for Kaiju’s upcoming show — Sketchy Stuff and Airaoke — the bar is hosting Air Guitar 101, a workshop by air guitar aficionado Eli Keel who is (also a LEO contributor). Unless you are born to rock, you might want to get a little practice in. If not, that’s cool, you can still attend Airaoke (which is air guitar + karaoke). And after you perform your routine and get feedback from the group, hang around for late night stand up comedy at 10:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

WFPK presents 502 Local Originals Series sponsored by Cooper’s Craft

Mercury Ballroom

$7 | 8:30 p.m.

WFPK’s 502 Local Originals Series shines a spotlight on up-and-coming acts from the Louisville area. If you want to see who is going to be the next big thing in Louisville, you’ll probably catch them at these shows first. This coming show is the third in the series and will feature acts Johnny Berry with Bobby Winstead & The Long Goodbyes.

<a href="http://bobbywinsteadandthelonggoodbyes.bandcamp.com/track/stick-around">Stick Around by Bobby Winstead & the Long Goodbyes</a>

FRIDAY

The Local Line-up with Prjctr with Comforter

Against The Grain Brewery

Free | 7 p.m.

Celebrate the coming of another Friday at one of these two shows. First up is the fourth installment of The Local Lineup, which includes performances by indie rock bands Prjcter and Comforter. Happy hour at the bar starts at 7 p.m. with music from DJ Sam Sneed.

<a href="http://prjctr.bandcamp.com/album/odds">Odds by PRJCTR</a>

Mosquito, Courtney From Work, Sutphin, Cousins

Mag Bar

$5 | 9 p.m.

And your second choice is at Mag Bar, with a night of rock by bands Doors, Cousins, Sutphin, Courtney From Work and Mosquito. That’s a lot of rock packed into one amazing bar.