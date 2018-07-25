Quiet Hollers and two other concerts to catch this week in Louisville

Breslin Skate Park Fundraiser

Thursday, July 26

Headliners Music Hall

To benefit Breslin Park, the Louisville Parks Foundation and Home Skateshop put together a night of local bands, including Miracle Drug, Hot Wires, Adventure, Comforter, Legs Akimbo, DJ Matt Anthony and DJ Sam Sneed. For $10, you get to see five great Louisville bands and two DJs, while helping the park purchase a shade structure and new skateboarding elements.



Bendigo Fletcher

Friday, July 27

Against The Grain

This month’s Local Lineup concert series from Against The Grain features Bendigo Fletcher, a clever psych-folk band with a lot of range and an impactful ability to layer songs. Country and bluegrass undertones live beneath a swirling, versatile indie soundscape that packs a lot of depth into songs without going overboard. Bungalow Betty opens.



Quiet Hollers

Saturday, July 28

Zanzabar

A roots-rock band that’s continuously shifted its sound through the years, the Quiet Hollers will put on a hometown concert that is a good way to end a month packed with shows and festivals. Singer Shadwick Wilde has the ability to tackle big, daunting issues in wise, non-preachy ways, while the band can wind its sound all over the place without losing the personality they’ve built.

