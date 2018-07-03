Record Review: Peter Wesley — ‘Give Me The Ball  & I’ll Do The Rest’

Peter Wesley continues to grow as an artist on Give Me The Ball & I’ll Do The Rest with carefully-curated beats — by the inimitable DJ Shaheed — and an ever-sharpening tongue. Wesley’s raps are multi-layered, operating on a series of levels, with the overall braggadocio part and parcel to the genre, but also with a naked truth existing at the core. These are smart songs that tell honest stories, the type of narrative that doesn’t flinch from the unflattering. Concurrent with that are subtle nerd or political references, showing his acumen not only as a purveyor of pop culture, a testament to his depth. —Syd Bishop



