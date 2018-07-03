Record Review: Jaye Jayle — ‘No Trail  and Other Unholy Paths’

With No Trail and Other Unholy Paths, Jaye Jayle has fully realized the apocalyptic George Miller-esque vision that they started carving out in their early material. Imagine that Steve Reich and Ennio Morricone crossed paths, blending their respective minimalist inclinations into a neo-Western pastiche — part electronic, part organic. Singer guitarist Evan Patterson’s voice sounds like a roaming stranger pulled from the depths of Cormac McCarthy’s bleakest passages. Rarely has Patterson and company channeled such rawness, with trance-like qualities that feel like a sun-blistered fever dream. —Syd Bishop

<a href="http://jayejayle.bandcamp.com/album/no-trail-and-other-unholy-paths">No Trail and Other Unholy Paths by Jaye Jayle</a>

