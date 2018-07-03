With No Trail and Other Unholy Paths, Jaye Jayle has fully realized the apocalyptic George Miller-esque vision that they started carving out in their early material. Imagine that Steve Reich and Ennio Morricone crossed paths, blending their respective minimalist inclinations into a neo-Western pastiche — part electronic, part organic. Singer guitarist Evan Patterson’s voice sounds like a roaming stranger pulled from the depths of Cormac McCarthy’s bleakest passages. Rarely has Patterson and company channeled such rawness, with trance-like qualities that feel like a sun-blistered fever dream. —Syd Bishop
Record Review: Jaye Jayle — ‘No Trail and Other Unholy Paths’
