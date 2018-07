Forecastle starts tomorrow, so by now, you most likely know if you’re going. And you probably even have a plan. But, there are so many bands playing in such a short amount of time that it’s hard to do your homework on all of them. So, here’s a three-hour playlist, featuring 48 songs, each from a different artist, if you’re looking for a pre-festival binge listen. Give this a play now, so you don’t miss something later.

