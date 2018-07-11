Five Places Within Walking Distance Of Forecastle  to Catch AC, A Drink and  A Bite

So the heat index is 110, you have no shade, and Waterfront Park is basically a sauna. What do you do to cool off at Forecastle? You could jump into the Ohio River, but we strongly advise against that. You can grab a drink or post up in the shade at Forecastle, but you’ll still be sweating. Although, if you have a weekend wristband, you can leave and come back, so here are five area bars, restaurants and coffee shops to consider walking to when there’s a gap in-between bands that you want to see.

Against the Grain Brewery

401 E. Main St.

0.5 miles, 10-minute walk

Located just a few short blocks away in Louisville Slugger Field, Against the Grain is a great local brewery with plenty of creative beers to help you cool off. The taproom and smokehouse has a series of rotating taps with a wide spectrum of choices, as well as some of the best-damned nachos going. While you’re there try out the One Brazillion Dollars, a barrel-aged wheat wine.

Please and Thank You

800 E. Market St.

0.9 mile, 19-minute walk

Iced coffee is always a tasty treat, which is just one of many non-alcoholic options at Please and Thank You. Their Thai Iced Coffee or Rosemary Lemonade are incredibly refreshing and pair perfectly with their storied chocolate chip cookies. Please and Thank You is an ideal spot for a morning hangout or mid-day break to get away from the heat.

Doc Crow’s Southern Smokehouse and Raw Bar

127 W. Main St.

0.2 mile, 4-minute walk

With upscale southern fare, Doc Crow’s is a slice of Louisville goodness. The menu has your standard burgers-and-fries sort of pub food, but it also features baby back ribs, beef brisket, shrimp and grits, a catfish platter, oysters and okra. It’s the kind of grub that’s great if you’re looking for a filling meal, which you can wash down with a solid selection of beer, whiskey and cocktails.

Goodwood Brewing Co.

636 E. Main St.

0.7 mile, 14-minute walk

If you’re looking for a quiet atmosphere, head to Goodwood, a local microbrewery that’s known for its crisp Louisville Lager, flavorful Bourbon Barrel Stout and a host of barrel-aged craft beers. If you’re looking for a small, unique place that offers a distinct twist on beer, this is your place.

21c Museum Hotel

700 W. Main St.

0.7 mile, 15-minute walk

21c Museum Hotel is a quirky hotel chain with a lot of style that was born in Louisville. Home to some of the wildest art in the city, the lobby bar, Proof, is a nice place to not only soak up some cool air, but also grab a fancy cocktail. Art is everywhere, and the environment is truly unique. If you crash there, you can even book rooms that double as art installations. •