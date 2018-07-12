What you can bring into Forecastle, what to leave home

We know you’re pumped about Forecastle, but before you start pregaming and forget about… well… everything, you may want to check these two lists of what you can and can’t bring in. Because the last thing you want to do is spend all your money on Uber to get the right backpack. Or worse, bring the wrong water bottle, and then spend all your drinking money on stupid, worthless water. Gross.

And to make your preplanning even easier, we’re putting ** next to everything we think is a must. Everything else can take a hike.

Permitted Items

Sun block **

Blankets, sheets and towels

Small backpacks and purses (not over 12x6x12 inches) **

Empty water bottle **

Empty hydration bladder packs

One sealed bottle of water

Selfie sticks no longer than 40 inches in length

Service animals **

Side Note on Permitted Items: Even if you have the proper-size backpack, it’s still going to be searched. There are two hydration stations with free, filtered water. If you bring a service animal, you may be asked what service the animal provides and to alert security about your service animal. And finally, selfie sticks are subject to Forecastle Staff discretion so if you come in with some crazy shit, don’t be surprised if you can’t bring it in.

Since some of these banned items are more likely than other’s (see “motorized vehicle”) were putting ** next to the items you might be thinking about taking.

Banned Items

Weapons

Backpacks and bags (see above)

Food and drink (except the sealed water bottle)

Alcohol **

Anything illegal!

Umbrellas **

Coolers **

Lawn chairs **

Picnic baskets

Lasers

Glow sticks **

Stickers

Headdresses

Silly String

Confetti

Glitter **

Spray paint

Pets that aren’t service animals

Glass containers **

Metal aerosol cans (including spray sun block) **

Scooters or motorized vehicles

Detachable lens cameras **

Recording devices (including GoPros) **

Remote-controlled drones

Pro Tip on Banned Items: I don’t know if y’all know this, but you can totally sneak food, drink and alcohol in if it’s in your belly. #TheMoreYouKnow