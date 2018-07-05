5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (7/27)

FRIDAY

Coat Check Pool Party REDO!

American Turners – Louisville

$12 | 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Coat Check Pool Party is the self-proclaimed “undisputed heavyweight champ of tight vibe parties.” The theme of this pool party is Buckwild, with live music by DJs Sam Sneed, McKinley Moore, DJA and Vane. No outside beverages are allowed, but plenty of drinks will be available at the cash bar inside. If that isn’t enough pool-time for ya, check out LEO’s Guide to Swimming Holes for the Summer.

The St. Francis Drama Project presents ‘Getting Out’

Barons Theater in Whiskey Row

$10 | 7 p.m.

“Getting Out” is the first play written by Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning Kentucky native Marsha Norman. The play premiered at Actors Theatre’s Humana Festival in 1977 and is now being presented by The National Youth Arts St. Francis Drama Project. The play follows Arlene, a character played by two actresses, as she tries to piece her life in Louisville back together after being recently released from prison for second-degree murder. The question at the heart of the play is, can Arlene beat the odds and become a better person? Or is she doomed to a life of crime? The production is for mature audiences and contains profanity and adult themes.

Grateville Dead 2018 (July 27–28)

Waterfront Park

$22-$65 | Times vary

Come hear Uncle John’s band… at Louisville’s fourth-annual celebration of the Grateful Dead. Actually, come hear The Pranksters, Vessel, Hyryder, Hog Operation, Tyrone Cotton, Kenny’s Garcia Band, The Electric Garden and Born Crosseyed. And come for two days of food and drinks. Adding to the fun of the celebration, you can camp at Turners on River Road with other Deadheads for the weekend. Camping cost is $65, but this includes a two-day pass to the event and campsite access with parking. —Zamirah Y. Hussain

SATURDAY

South Points Buy Local Fair!

Iroquois Amphitheater

Free | 3-7 p.m.

Discover what The South End has to offer at this Buy Local Fair. Sponsored by the Louisville Independent Business Alliance, or LIBA, this is a chance for you to check out the many local businesses and restaurants of The South End in one convenient location. LEO will also have a booth, so be sure to stop by and say hi! And while you’re in the area, check out The Burnt Knob Music Fest taking place inside the Iroquois Amphitheater at 7 p.m., with tickets for $15.

SUNDAY

Rooftop Yoga by Yoga in Weird Places

8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen

$12 | 10 a.m.

Looking to do Yoga in Weird Places? Join instructor Joycie Joanne Hester for a rooftop session at 8UP. It’s an ongoing series that takes place every Sunday at 10 a.m. Expect an hourlong session followed by a brunch and mimosas from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Space is limited, so arrive early for a spot with a good view, and bring a mat, towel and water. For other yoga sessions in odd places, check out LEO’s 9 Unusual Places to Do Yoga in Louisville.