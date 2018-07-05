5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (7/20)

FRIDAY

Kalashnikov Clowns and The Vodka Cabaret

Purrswaytions

$8 | 10 p.m.

Head to Louisville’s one and only lesbian bar, Purrswaytions, for a night of kings, queens and clowns. The Kalashnikov Clowns count Hunter S. Thompson as one of their inspirations, and you can see it in their storytelling and sideshow antics. For this show, the group says it will “Keep Louisville Weird with imaginative indy acts unlike any other, and have a debauchees’ good time.”

17th Annual Lebowski Fest (July 20–21)

Executive Strike and Spare

$45 | Times vary

What do White Russians, The Dude and bowling have in common? They encapsulate the aesthetic of the critically acclaimed classic “The Big Lebowski,” all of which will be celebrated July 20, during the 17th Annual Lebowski Fest. Come out for the two-day event which includes a special showing of the movie, live music from local sensations Murder by Death and Howell Dawdy, trivia, bowling and tons more. If this isn’t your type of event… “Yeah, well, you know, that’s just, like, your opinion, man.”

CirqueLouis Celebrates Iroquois Amphitheater’s 80th Birthday (July 20–21)

Iroquois Amphitheater

$10-$16 | 7:30 p.m.

You wouldn’t know from looking at it, but the Iroquois Amphitheater turns 80 this year. To celebrate, the venue is hosting a birthday party with singing, dancing and high-flying performances by CirqueLouis. The party lasts two days, both starting at 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

SATURDAY

Braai Time: An Authentic South African BBQ

Copper & Kings Distillery

$10 | 7 p.m.

Enjoy a traditional South African braai (read BBQ) made with boerewors (South African sausage), Tjop (lamb chops) and dop (brandy cocktails). There will also be local craft beer and live music by Fela Booty.

SUNDAY

Brunch & Beats VII (With DJ HI-Definition)

The Butchertown Social

No cover | Noon-4 p.m.

You may have read about this brunch/dance party in a recent column from LEO Barkeep Confession Kelsey Westbrook, but in case you still aren’t convinced, let us pitch you on it again. DJ HI-Definition provides dope beats, and The Butchertown Social will serve a delicious brunch, which includes vegetarian benedictine gyros, hot brown burritos, smoked salmon egg salad sandwich, pimento cheese biscuits with fried egg and hot sauce honey, bourbon chicken skewers, Butchertown Bloody Marys and popsicle mimosas.