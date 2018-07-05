5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (7/6)

FRIDAY

Poorcastle Festival 2018 (July 6–8)

Apocalypse Brew Works

$5 day, $10 weekend | 2 p.m. daily

The annual “festival for the rest of us” once again brings three days of local music to the outdoor area of Apocalypse Brew Works, with 36 Louisville bands/solo musicians performing. Bendigo Fletcher, Joann + The Dakota, GRLwood, RMLLW2LLZ, Bleak Birds of Hell, Julie of the Wolves and many more solid acts will be there, providing, as always, an affordable to see some of your favorite area bands, while also discovering new ones. —Scott Recker



The July Flea Off Market (July 6–8)

200 block of South Shelby Street

Free | Times vary

The Flea Off Market is back, and this time around, it’s taking place at its original location, South Shelby Street. But don’t fret, the market will still have all the live music, eclectic vendors and delicious food trucks you’ve come to expect. The market is open 4:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

SATURDAY

‘The Maltese Falcon’ (1941)

The Louisville Palace

$8 | 8 p.m.

If you missed the screening of “Casablanca” at The Louisville Palace on Friday, or if you’re still craving more classic film-noir, you can’t do much better than “The Maltese Falcon.” The movie is a cornerstone of the genre, with a striking visual style and the roles of hardboiled detective and femme fatale played perfectly by Humphrey Bogart and Mary Astor, respectively. The screening is part of The Louisville Palace’s Summer Movie Series, which is showing classic Warner Brothers’ movies throughout July.

Tibetan Culture and Awareness: Wisdom, Music, and Food

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

$15 | 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

For a country that captures the hearts and minds of so many people in America, Tibet remains somewhat mysterious. The Drepung Gomang Center for Engaging Compassion brings this opportunity for you to learn more about the ongoing human rights struggle, the food, music and culture, as well as the impact Tibet has on Louisville. There will be Tibetan music, food and a market, as well as guest speakers, including filmmaker Dhondup Wangchen, flutist Nawang Khechog, glaciologist Dr. Keith Mountain and Tenzin Namgyal of the Tri-State Tibetan Association. —Aaron Yarmuth

SUNDAY

Star Spangled Bingo!

PLAY Louisville

$5 | 7:30 p.m.

Play bingo with the bearded nuns of The Derby City Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, self-described as “21st century nuns dedicated to community service, fundraising, outreach, advocacy and safe sex education.” Bingo cards come with the price of admission, but if you want to up your chances of winning, bring a nonperishable food item or personal-care item for House of Ruth Food Pantry to receive six extra bingo cards. Proceeds go to the Derby City Sister’s House Fund.