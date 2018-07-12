9 Unusual Places to Do Yoga in Louisville

No longer are yogis content to twist themselves at a yoga studio. Yogis are branching out, and twisting themselves all over the place. So if you’re a yogi looking to expand your horizons (quite literally), we put together this nifty list of where you can do yoga in unusual places. This list focuses on reoccurring events that take place outside of yoga studios, but keep an eye on your favorite studios for the occasional, unusual yoga session with puppies or kittens — there’s even an upcoming Harry Potter-themed “wand yoga” class at the Free Public Library on Saturday, July 28 at 6:30 and 8 p.m. If you know of others, let us know at leo@leoweekly.com.

Art Galleries

21c Museum Hotel

700 W. Main St.

$5 | 9:30 a.m.

These Saturday yoga sessions take place in the art gallery of 21c, and are led by certified yoga teachers from 502 Power Yoga. Attendees are welcome to bring their own mats, but mats are available. Space is limited, and you’ll want to get a spot in front of a cool piece of art, so be sure to arrive early.

KMAC Museum

715 W. Main St.

Donations | 5-6 p.m.

Yoga instructor Leigh Anne Albrechta hosts these Sunday yoga sessions in the KMAC Museum galleries. Each session begins with a short meditation, and attendees are asked to make a donation to pay for the class. There are no extra mats, so be sure to bring your own and water.

Bars

Goodwood Brewing Co.

636 E. Main St.

Prices and times vary

Goodwood Brewing is going yoga crazy with two yoga classes a week. On Mondays, it’s Metal Monday Yoga with instructor and metal god warrior, Denise Ingle. The class is promoted as “a fun high-energy class followed with some beer drinking!” Classes begin at 6 p.m., the cost is donation-based and attendees are asked to bring a mat and a beach towel because classes take place on the brewery floor. And on Sundays at Goodwood, Ingle hosts Poses & Beermosas, a less-intense, hourlong class that ends with a delicious beermosa. Classes are $10 if you want the beermosa, and $5 if you want to just stretch.

Mile Wide Beer Co.

636 Barret Ave.

$10 | 1 p.m.

If you’re curious about yoga, but never tried it, this may be the class for you. Yoga instructor Kate Vail teaches an all-levels vinyasa class that is described as “full of energy & fun and is great for all levels of yoga interest.” Classes are an hourlong, and cost $10 (cash-only). Also, be sure to bring your own mat.

Monnik Beer Co.

1036 E. Burnett Ave.

$12 | 11 a.m.

This yoga class has it all — music, yoga and, of course, beer! The one-hour class is open to all skill levels, and includes one delicious Hauck’s Pilsner afterward. Space is limited, so arrive early to claim your spot and make sure to bring a mat.

Outdoors

Sunny Acres Farm

6516 Echo Trail

$35 | 7-9 p.m.

You’ve heard about puppy/kitten yoga, but what about goat yoga? These yoga sessions include a hayride to a serene creekside on the Sunny Acres Farm, where you are greeted by a variety of adorable goats. Attendees get about an hour to play with the goats, and then settle into an hourlong class with yoga instructor Elizabeth “Izzy” Nalley. And don’t be surprised if during the session the baby goats jump on your back. Yoga mats are available, and classes are open to all skill levels. Dress appropriately since these classes are outdoors. If the weather is bad, classes are held inside the Big Red Barn.

800 Tower City Club Apartments

800 S. Fourth St.

$8-$12 | 6:30 a.m.

Watch the sunrise on the city at this early morning yoga session on top of the 800 Tower City Club Apartments. This is a slow, vinyasa-style class with deep stretches and meditation. Classes are $8 for residents of the apartment building, and $12 for non-residents.

Farmington Historic Plantation

3033 Bardstown Road

$10 | 6-7 p.m.

Is it odd to practice yoga on a plantation? LEO columnist Minda Honey thought so, and it led her on an unexpected journey in her piece “The Plantation In Your Town: How We Handle The Vestiges Of Our Past.” Whether or not it’s appropriate is for you to decide, but since this is an article about doing yoga in unusual places, we thought it was appropriate to include. The class is led by Theresa Wells under the Brand Pavilion at Farmington, and attendees are asked to bring a mat, weather-appropriate clothing, water and insect repellent.

8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen

350 W. Chestnut St.

$12 | 10 a.m.

At the time of publication, 8UP has only one more of these rooftop yoga sessions scheduled, and it is on July 29. But the event hosts, Yoga in Weird Places with instructor Joycie Joanne Hester, is guaranteed to host more yoga sessions in, you guessed it, weird places. So check the Facebook event page for upcoming events. As for the rooftop session at 8UP on July 29, expect an hourlong yoga session (bring your own mat, towel and water) followed by a brunch and mimosa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Space is limited, so arrive early for a spot with a good view.