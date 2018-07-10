10 concerts you shouldn’t miss in July

Louisville Waterfront Fourth

Wednesday, July 4

Waterfront Park

Before the fireworks, catch sets by the DJ collective Spinsters Union Of Louisville (5 p.m.), hip-hop artist RMLLW2LLZ (6:15 p.m.), jazz musician Carly Johnson (7:30 p.m.) and Pimps Of Joytime (9 p.m.).



Poorcastle

Friday, July 6-8

Apocalypse Brew Works

The annual “festival for the rest of us” once again brings three days of local music to the outdoor area of Apocalypse Brew Works, with 36 Louisville bands/solo musicians performing. Bendigo Fletcher, Joann + The Dakota, GRLwood, RMLLW2LLZ, Bleak Birds of Hell, Julie of the Wolves and many more solid acts will be there, providing, as always, an affordable to see some of your favorite area bands, while also discovering new ones.



Sweatermeat, Bathroom Laws, Hal Dolls

Friday, July 13

Kaiju

A night of Louisville punk and hardcore, featuring three bands that build some of the sharpest, most-interesting noise in town.



Forecastle

Friday, July 13-15

Waterfront Park

This year, Louisville’s biggest music festival features Chris Stapleton, Arcade Fire, Modest Mouse, Jason Isbell, Courtney Barnett, Father John Misty, T-Pain, Vic Mensa, Margo Price and an entire stage devoted to Louisville music that the Louisville Orchestra’s Teddy Abrams curated.



Guided By Voices

Friday, July 6

Headliners Music Hall

One of the most prolific bands to ever exist, Robert Pollard and company are also known for their high-energy performances that push three hours. If you haven’t already, check out their latest album, Space Gun — it’s another solid entry into their storied discography.



The Pass

Saturday, July 7

Zanzabar

It’s the last show for keyboardist Brian Healey, who has been an integral part of the The Pass’ compelling indie-pop.



Snail Mail

Wednesday, July 25

Zanzabar

Quickly becoming indie-rock royalty, Snail Mail plays versatile, clever mid-tempo rock that’s just the right amount of chaotic. Led by the cool and collected vocals of Lindsey Jordan, the band’s on-the-edge-of-adulthood sense of wonder and angst is addicting.



Over The Rhine, Bully, Curio Key Club

Wednesday, July 25

Waterfront Wednesday at Big Four Lawn

July’s edition of WPFK’s Waterfront Wednesday features folk band Over The Rhine, as well as the grungy post-punk of Bully and the experimental Curio Key Club.



Bendigo Fletcher

Against The Grain

Friday, July 27

This month’s Local Lineup concert series from Against The Grain features Bendigo Fletcher, a clever psych-folk band with a lot of range and an impactful ability to layer songs.



Quiet Hollers

Saturday, July 28

Zanzabar

A roots-rock band that’s continuously shifted its sound through the years, a Quiet Hollers hometown show is a good way to end a month packed with shows and festivals.

