10 under $5 – What To Do This Week In Louisville (7/9)

MONDAY

GameKnights

Kaiju

Free | 7 p.m.

Test your board-gaming skills (under the influence) at GameKnights. This weekly event, hosted by Nerd Louisville, provides a choice selection of board games for you and your friends to play, courtesy of Book and Music Exchange – Highlands. Come early to ensure a spot at the table, and feel free to bring your own board games.

TUESDAY

World Cup Street Festival (July 10, 11, 15)

Metro Hall

Free | Times vary

Watching the World Cup on TV is fun, especially if you are watching it with a lively crowd. So get off the couch, or out of the office, and join your fellow soccer nuts for Louisville Parks and Recreation’s World Cup Street Festival. In front of Metro Hall will be a 17-foot-by-10-foot HD screen playing the games of the day on July 10, 11 and 15. Traffic in front of Metro Hall will be blocked, so you can use the steps of Metro Hall for seating. There will also be food trucks, a small-sided soccer set-up for youth games and knock-abouts, a radar gun to gauge dead ball speeds, juggling competitions and vendors. Times vary depending on the World Cup schedule, so check the game times online before you head out.

Mover/Shaker, Mosquito, Pictures Of Vernon, Cousins

Mag Bar

Free | 9 p.m.

Looking for a cool venue to catch a fun show? Mag Bar is the place to be. This week the bar is hosting a cover-free rock show on Tuesday with performances by Mover/Shaker, Mosquito, Pictures Of Vernon and Cousins. And on Friday, it’s hosting a Super Music Fun Time show. The cover is $5, and performances include the rock bands Push Start, The Orchard Keepers, Creep Diet and Animals Have Animals. Both shows start at 9 p.m.

<a href="http://movershaker.bandcamp.com/album/michigania">MICHIGANIA by Mover Shaker</a>

Lucy Furr, Kids Born Wrong, Tall Squares

Highlands Tap Room Grill

Free | 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Speaking of kick ass rock shows, Highlands Tap Room is hosting its very own on Tuesday. The show is the first of a tour for these bands, which include slacker rock band Tall Squares, punk rock band Lucy Furr and self-described “blues, horror, destruction” band Kids Born Wrong.

<a href="http://tallsquares.bandcamp.com/track/broke-lucky">Broke & Lucky by Tall Squares</a>

WEDNESDAY

Black Box Film Cult – ‘Suburban Sasquatch’

Seidenfaden’s Cafe

Free | 9-10:30 p.m.

Join Black Box Film Cult for a night of drinking and off-the-cuff riffing on B movie “Suburban Sasquatch.” The Cult describes this film as “yet another utterly misguided attempt at movie-making by what can only be an alien in disguise,” with “outrageous gore, ridiculous practical and CG special effects and the unforgettably chilling roar of the Sasquatch.”

Advertisement

THURSDAY

Forecastle x Against the Grain Official Kickoff Party

Against the Grain Brewery

Free | 5-8 p.m.

Can’t wait for the Forecastle debauchery to start? Head to Against The Grain Brewery for its official Forecastle Kick-Off party with live music by Dirty Flannel Dave and James Lindsey. Not to mention all the delicious food and brews you’re used to finding at Against The Grain. Check-ins for Forecastle run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and live music begins at 7 p.m.

Go Swimming and Eat A Frozen Treat!

Of course, you are planning your weekend by Thursday, and we at LEO are here to help. Experience the perfect summer day by first finding a place to swim with LEO’s Guide to Swimming Holes. And after your done sunbathing, use LEO’s Guide to Frozen Treats to find a delicious, icy treat.

FRIDAY

Friday the 13th = Sweatermeat, Bathroom Laws, & Hal Dolls

Kaiju

$5 | 10 p.m.-midnight

Not many people “celebrate” Friday the 13th, but Kaiju is weird enough too. So in celebration of Jason Voorhees’ birthday, Kaiju is hosting a show with live music by punk rock bands Sweatermeat, Bathroom Laws and Hal Dolls.

<a href="http://evictionrecords.bandcamp.com/album/npa">NPA by harpy</a>

The Forest and the Flames by David Clark – a new play reading

Four Pegs Beer Lounge

Donations | 10 p.m.-midnight

Louisville Playwright David Clark is holding a one-night-only, public reading of his newest work. According to the Facebook event page, the play is about “a place of magic, a would-be puppeteer, a dying old man, and a fire-scarred magician must unravel the mystery of a young woman, hidden in a forest seemingly filled with unimaginable power and secrets.” Admission is pay what you can, and proceeds are being split between the actors.

Surface Noise Presents: An Exhibition by Chloe Lee

Surface Noise

Free | 6-9 p.m.

As you may have previously read in LEO, Surface Noise is now part-record store, part-art exhibit. And this Friday, the store is hosting the opening reception of its latest solo exhibit by Chole Lee. According to the Facebook event page, Lee’s work “reflects strong female characters and colorful beasts through vibrant palettes and patterns. She is heavily influenced by the natural world, and includes an array of plants, fungi, and creepy crawlies within her paintings.”