Record Review: Touch AC x Filthy Rich – ‘Doomsday Sun’

It’s remarkable that Doomsday Sun, Touch AC’s recent EP with producer Filthy Rich is darker than Death, the full length he released with Dr. Dundiff earlier this year, but such is the case. There is a grittiness soaked into the bones of the music, from the beats and samples to Touch’s apocalyptic rhymes. There are hooks aplenty, the kind of earworms that creep in and haunt you for days. This is an ominous album, world-weary and prone to cynicism, but with attempts to claw out of those very same murky waters. The beats are heavy, with Touch delivering with an unwavering confidence, a narrative about dealing with loss and giving into the darker sides of yourself.

