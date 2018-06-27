Bettye Lavette and more concerts to catch this week

Bettye Lavette, Ruen Brothers,

Dr. Dundiff/Otis Junior

Wednesday, June 27

Waterfront Wednesday

The June installment of WFPK’s Waterfront Wednesday, featuring soul icon Bettye Lavette, roots band Ruen Brothers and the local duo of Otis Junior and Dr. Dundiff. Otis Junior and Dr. Dundiff will soon follow up 2017’s Hemispheres with the duo’s second record, Cool. Waterfront Wednesday is always free to attend.



GRLwood, Chives, Solid Freex,

Jaxon Lee Swain

Tuesday, July 3 | Zanzabar

GRLwood recently dropped their first full-length, Daddy, which reinforced what anyone who’s been following them over the last year or so already knew: They are one of the most unique and impactful bands currently in the Louisville music scene. Mixing visceral riffs, screams and drums with thoughtful and sharp lyrics, GRLwood is a force.



Louisville Waterfront Fourth!

Wednesday, July 4

Great Lawn of Waterfront Park

The Pimps of Joytime, jazz musician Carly Johnson and hip-hop artist RMLLW2LLZ will perform at this year’s Louisville Waterfront Fourth! In between bands The Spinsters Union of Louisville, a collective of female and gender non-conforming DJs, will take the stage. Entry is free.

