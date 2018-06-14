Seven Sense Festival announces 2018 lineup

All Them Witches, The Whigs, Cedric Bunrside, Tristen, Fotocrime, Curio Key Club, Jaxon Lee Swain and many other bands and solo musicians have been announced for the 2018 Seven Sense Festival, which takes place at Gravely Brewing Co. and the surrounding area Friday, Aug.10-11.

It’s the first year Seven Sense will be at Gravely. The festival, which began on Preston Street and inside surrounding bars and venues, has become one of the most affordable in town. (Plus it’s a good way to discover new music and see bands before they potentially blow up. Margo Price played a noon set a few years back).

General admission pre-sale tickets are $7 and can be purchased here.

The full lineup is:

All Them Witches (Nashville, TN)

The Whigs (Athens, GA)

*repeat repeat (Nashville, TN)

Cedric Burnside (Holly Springs, MS)

Matthew Ryan & The Northern Wires (Cincinnati, OH)

Tristen (Chicago, IL/Nashville, TN)

Mo Lowda & The Humble (Philadelphia, PA)

C2 & The Brothers Reed (Lexington, KY)

Little Stranger (Charleston, SC)

Roscoe & Etta (Los Angeles, CA)

Fotocrime

Curio Key Club

Jaxon Lee Swain

Appalatin

Roadie

Vice Tricks

Adventure

Prjctr

Vessel

Anemic Royalty

Dave Ernst & The Early Favorites

Sex Juice

Lady Mercy

Villa Mure

*plus more to be announced