Record Review: Roadie – ‘Unfamiliar Skies’

When singer Ray Rizzo sings, “I find comfort in the stillness of the night,” there is a quiet calm, a musing not only on the ever-shifting landscape that serves as the album’s dominant theme, but also as a meditation on living in the moment. Roadie is polished and smooth, but never safe, with the soft glow of ‘70s AM gold making you feel at home. There is a Crosby, Stills, and Nash vibe that meets an almost freak folk or modern indie sensibility, the sort of music that privileges a good hook, but is never afraid to let the guitars rip. Filter that through reverb-soaked shoegaze, and Roadie feels like the friend you didn’t know you were missing.

<a href="http://roadiemusic.bandcamp.com/album/unfamiliar-skies">Unfamiliar Skies by Roadie</a>