Record Review: Planetary Overdrive – ‘Boneyard’

By mixing growling, fast-burning rock and roll and Southern-tinged alt-country, Planetary Overdrive’s sound falls somewhere in-between The Drive By Truckers’ layered, gritty blue-collar swagger and Motorhead’s raw power. Unlike either of those bands though, Planetary Overdrive doesn’t try to understand society and its overarching issues. Instead, the songs on Boneyard are singular, explosive moments, aimed at slicing into a time and place that is easily relatable, and capable of unlocking memories.

<a href="http://planetaryoverdrive.bandcamp.com/album/boneyard">Boneyard by Planetary Overdrive</a>