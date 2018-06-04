Louder Than Life announces 2018 lineup

Louder Than Life has announced its 2018 lineup, which features Nine Inch Nails, Godsmack, Avenged Sevenfold, Ice Cube, Limp Bizkit, Deftones, Slash, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Primus, Billy Idol, GWAR and many more.

The annual music festival has added a day this year, taking place from Sept. 28-30 at Champions Park. Now in its fifth year, Louder Than Life continues to grow, both in numbers and scope, adding more bands that cover more genres and styles. Sunday, in particular this year, seems to break the usual paradigm, reflecting a wider range of interests. While Louder Than Life has traditionally been a radio rock festival — which it still predominately is — it has also booked hip-hop acts this year, with Ice Cube, Action Bronson and Yelawolf performing on Sunday.

“Nine Inch Nails is such an important booking for us this year because they have influenced so many genres of music,” said Danny Wimmer, whose company Danny Wimmer Presents runs the festival. “By adding Ice Cube and Action Bronson, this lineup is going to allow us to keep adding different genres that still make sense and complement the core music of the festival.”

Louder Than Life also features more than 30 participating bourbon brands and several local food favorites, including the “Sip & Grill” featuring Chef Edward Lee.

Visit Louder Than Life’s website for ticket information, and check out the full lineup below.