Local Restaurants : a sounds sampling

Please note that sometimes a room’s design can mean that even when the decibel reading is fairly high, conversation at a table can still be relatively quiet. This may have to do with the height of the ceiling and other factors. And even usually-quiet restaurants can get loud if boisterous customers sit nearby. A reading below 70 usually means conversation is unstrained. At 75 and above, you may be shouting and straining to hear. Below are averages, taken with the app Decibel Meter Pro over the course of dinners.
August Moon 60
Blue Dog Bakery Café (lunch) 80
Bourbons Bistro 60
Brasserie Provence 60
Crescent Hill Craft House 70
The Fat Lamb 70
Fork and Barrel 80
The Gasthaus 65
The Irish Rover 65
Jack Fry’s 80
La Chasse 82
Le Relais 62
Lilly’s: A Kentucky Bistro 55
New Albany Exchange 70
Advertisement
Noosh Nosh 75
Pat’s Steak House 63
Porcini 75
Silver Dollar ………………………………………… 83
211 Clover Lane 46
The Uptown Café 50
Wagner’s Pharmacy 50
Decibel Levels for Common Sounds
Jet airplane taking off 180
Chain saw/Amplified music 110
Lawn mower 90
Washing machine 70
Public library ambient sound 50
Reading in home study 30
Comments