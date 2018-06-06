Local Restaurants : a sounds sampling

Please note that sometimes a room’s design can mean that even when the decibel reading is fairly high, conversation at a table can still be relatively quiet. This may have to do with the height of the ceiling and other factors. And even usually-quiet restaurants can get loud if boisterous customers sit nearby. A reading below 70 usually means conversation is unstrained. At 75 and above, you may be shouting and straining to hear. Below are averages, taken with the app Decibel Meter Pro over the course of dinners.

August Moon 60

Blue Dog Bakery Café (lunch) 80

Bourbons Bistro 60

Brasserie Provence 60

Crescent Hill Craft House 70

The Fat Lamb 70

Fork and Barrel 80

The Gasthaus 65

The Irish Rover 65

Jack Fry’s 80

La Chasse 82

Le Relais 62

Lilly’s: A Kentucky Bistro 55

New Albany Exchange 70

Noosh Nosh 75

Pat’s Steak House 63

Porcini 75

Silver Dollar ………………………………………… 83

211 Clover Lane 46

The Uptown Café 50

Wagner’s Pharmacy 50

Decibel Levels for Common Sounds

Jet airplane taking off 180

Chain saw/Amplified music 110

Lawn mower 90

Washing machine 70

Public library ambient sound 50

Reading in home study 30