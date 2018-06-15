LEO’s Guide to Disc Golf in Louisville and Southern Indiana

Golf may be criticized for being too expensive to casually pick up and enjoy. That’s where disc-golf comes in! It’s a sport for the people. LEO has put together this list of nearby courses for those of you who are interested, or if you are an avid player looking for new challenges. Now, you could just grab an old Frisbee and play at one of these courses. But as you get into the sport, you may want to get a disc designed for playing disc-golf. You can find them at Dick’s Sporting Goods and other sports stores, but Disc Crazy is the only disc-golf centric shop in the area. If you have any recommendations for other disc-golf courses, let us know in the comments or email us at leo@leoweekly.com.

Louisville

Charlie Vettiner Park

4920 Chenoweth Park Road

Year Established: 2005

If you enjoy having a lot of variety in terrain while playing disc-golf, this course is for you. The 18-hole course has a total length of 5,958 feet, with eight holes under 300 feet, seven holes between 300 and 400 feet and three holes over 400 feet. The terrain is very hilly, with open fields and heavily-forested corridors, and the tee-off points are made of concrete.

Iroquois Park

Frisbee Way

Year Established: 1981

This is the granddaddy of disc golf courses. The 18-hole course has a total length of 4,863 feet, with 15 holes under 300 feet, and three holes between 300 and 400 feet. The terrain features a few low hills and clusters of trees, and the tee-off points are made of concrete.

Wendell Moore Park

1551 N. Highway 393, La Grange

Year Established: 2017

It may be a bit of a drive to get to, but this is a quality course worthy of the trip. The 18-hole course has a total length of 6,750 feet, with six holes under 300 feet, six holes between 300 and 400 feet and six holes over 400 feet. The terrain has hills and open fields, and a number of heavily forested holes, and the tee-off points are grass.

Woodhaven Country Club

7200 Woodhaven Road

Year Established: 2015

This course is open to only members of the Woodhaven Country Club. The nine-hole course runs alongside a golf course, with a total length of 2,506 feet, with four holes under 300 feet and five holes between 300 and 400 feet. The terrain is flat with a number of water hazards and a few scattered trees, and the tee-off points are made of wood chips.

Southern Indiana

New Albany Disc Golf Course

1706 Graybrook Lane, New Albany

Year Established: 2018

New Albany Disc Golf Course is a championship-level disc-golf course, and it boasts a pro-shop as well. The 18-hole course has a total length of 7,945 feet, with one hole under 300 feet, 10 holes between 300 and 400 feet and seven holes over 400 feet. The terrain varies between flat and hilly, and open and heavily forested, and the tee-off points are grass.

Cannon Acres

1933 Budd Road, New Albany

Year Established: 2017

Parts of this course are under construction, and eventually will be a 14-hole course through the woods surrounding the area. Currently, the course has four holes with concrete tee-off points. The current course length is 1,105 feet, with three of the holes under 300 feet and one hole between 300 and 400 feet.

Lapping Memorial Park

2404 Greentree N., Clarksville

Year Established: 2016

This championship-level disc-golf course is also partially built, but when completed, the 18-hole course will have everything a disc-golf player could want. The course will be varied with hills and flat terrain and many trees lining holes of the course. Currently, baskets are in on the front nine, along with a basket and tee signs. So you can check out half of the course now, with the back nine set to be finished in the fall.

Are these courses not enough? Use the Professional Disc Golf Association Course Directory Map to find more courses in the region.