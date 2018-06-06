Record Review: Hot Wires – ‘Dark Energy’

Through hazy, psychedelic garage rock, The Hot Wires have constructed a straightforward rock-and-roll machine that is capable of clever twists and turns. There are songs that crank the throttle all the way through, and there are others that breathe a little more, building and falling, but whichever route they take, the big, driving riffs are front and center. A concept record about futuristic space travel, and exploring somewhere new to break on through to the other side of mundanity, Dark Energy is a thrill ride of a record.

