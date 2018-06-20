Record Review: GRLwood – ‘Daddy’

After two EPs, a string of singles, a whole lot of buzz and a heavy concert schedule around town, the guitar-and-drums scream-pop duo GRLwood has released a full-length, which manages to effectively translate the raw power that the band was built on. Mixing together elements of punk and grunge, and establishing a sharp quiet-loud juxtaposition, GRLwood has a visceral punch, but is simultaneously smart and witty. Daddy is direct and fearless, challenging the status quo in a way that’s rare and refreshing, and they are one of the city’s most unique and important bands.

