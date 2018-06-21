Ask a Restaurant: A Q&A with your favorite places to eat

Boombozz Taphouse Highlands

Describe your restaurant in 5 words?

Pizza Hand Crafted For You!

BoomBozz Taphouse Highlands | 1448 Bardstown Road | 502-458-8889 | boombozz.com

Cafe Mimosa

With all of the choices in Louisville, why should a prospective diner choose yours?

Being under new ownership, new changes are happening for us at Cafe Mimosa! Both long-time regulars and first-time guests are enjoying these new changes, such as the new Mango Chicken. This creation from our new chef is already becoming a hit. Pair it with a $2 mango mimosa, or join us for the new happy hour on our back patio with live music to make your summer evening with friends and family memorable! Café Mimosa | 1543 Bardstown Road | 502-459-1259 • 502-458-2233 | cafemimosatogo.com

Captain’s Quarters

What’s the hot item selling at your restaurant these days?

Mahi Tacos

Captain’s Quarters | 5700 Captain’s Quarters Road | 502-228-1651 | cqriverside.com

Ciao Ristorante

What is your favorite drink pairing with one of your menu items?

Ciao has an extensive cocktail, beer and wine list with unique spirits. Come try one of our house Amaro Flights paired with our hand-made butternut squash ravioli from our new summer menu. Amari are traditional Italian digestif and aperitif spirits that offer family recipes and herbaceous blends that will take you right to Italy. Our ravioli are filled with roasted butternut squash, onion, ricotta and garlic, served in a roasted tomato cream sauce. Cin Cin!

Ciao Ristorante | 1201 Payne Street | 502-690-3532 | ciaolouisville.com

Come Back Inn

What’s your secret to keeping customers coming in?

The quality, consistency and quantity of our food has spoken for itself over the years. But what really brings people back is the feeling of home – a place where you want to be and where people truly want you to be. We want to know how your day has been … how school is going. We care about how your children, grandchildren, parents and siblings are doing. We want to hear it all – good and bad. We sit, we talk, we listen and we eat. That’s what family is. Come have a seat; there is always room at our table.

Come Back Inn | 909 Swan Street | 502-627-1777 | comebackinn.net

Dragon King’s Daughter

What exciting things are happening with your restaurant?

We’re opening our new location in downtown New Albany, featuring the region’s first robatayaki, an open-flame charcoal grill! Order a crowd pleaser, the Asian BBQ Beef Skewer, or something more adventurous like whole grilled squid brushed in tare. All your DKD favorite sushi and fried rices, and a new addition, ramen, will be available! Enjoy new, authentic Japanese experiences with your family in our dining room, party room for large groups, or while relaxing with friends or a date in our 21+ bar with expanded drink menu.

Dragon King’s Daughter | 1126 Bardstown Road | 502-632-2444 | dragonkingsdaughter.com

Dragon King’s Daughter | 202 East Elm Street, New Albany, IN | 812-725-8600 | dragonkingsdaughter.com

New Location Opening Early July at 129 W. Market Street | New Albany, IN



Eiderdown

What’s your favorite drink pairing with one menu item?

One of the best combinations would be our Rouladen (pork loin stuffed with caramelized onion, bacon and beer mustard, with fingerling potatoes, broccolini and gravy) and a Hofbrau Dunkel (a dark – yet not heavy – lager with lightly roasted malts and perfectly balanced with noble hops). The onions mimic the malts in the beer and the spiciness of the mustard is set off by the hops, which combine to cut through the richness of the bacon and the gravy. Add the tender toothsomeness of the pork and the freshness of the broccolini, and it’s a pretty satisfying situation to find yourself in.

Eiderdown | 983 Goss Avenue | 502-290-2390 | eiderdown-gtown.com

El Barrio Tequila & Whiskey Bar

With all of the choices in Louisville, why should a prospective diner choose yours?

The food and the service. Guest menu favorites include our street tacos and brisket, and people love our bourbon margarita. We feature over 100 tequilas and bourbons. El Barrio is a family friendly place with an excellent atmosphere.

El Barrio Tequila & Whiskey Bar | 129 W. Main Street | 502-583-5505 | elbarriolouisvilleky.com

Four Pegs Beer Lounge

What’s your secret to keeping customers coming in?

Four Pegs is great because of the combination of the rotating selection of kick-ass beer on tap and awesome bar food, for sure. However, I think what keeps our regulars coming back time and time again is the atmosphere that lacks pretension and breathes “neighborhood gathering place”. It’s quite homey. The staff is fun, they play great music and we’ve got a free pool table. That’s cool. All that and a chicken and waffle sandwich, of course.

Four Pegs Beer Lounge | 1053 Goss Avenue | 502-634-1447 | fourpegsbeerlounge.com

Mac’s Dough House

What sets Mac’s Dough House apart from other restaurants in the area?

Mac’s was designed to appeal to those childhood cravings but with an adult taste. We offer a wide variety of the comfort food (pizza and mac) but with more refined and sometimes unusual twists. With promotions including Mac N’ Bingo, Kickback Mondays, Kids Eat Free Wednesdays, Trivia and Mac’s Beer Mob, we try to find something fun for every age group!

Mac’s Dough House | 10509 Watterson Trail | 502-694-2322 | macsdoughhouse.com

Migo

What is the hot item selling at your restaurant currently?

The two hottest sellers at Migo are the yuca tots and the jerk plantain taco with fermented refried black beans.

Migo | 2222 Dundee Road | 502-452-9385 | louisvillemigo.com

Pizza Donisi

What’s your secret to keeping customers coming in?

In addition to our outstanding traditional menu, our weekly Chef’s Specialty Pizzas keep people coming back. With an array of traditional and non-traditional ingredients, our master chef concocts a creative and delicious new taste every week. From saffron butter sauce to duck confit, we make pizzas to tempt any palate.

Pizza Donisi | 1396 South 2nd Street | 502-213-0488 | pizzadonisi.com



Simply Thai

Why should a prospective diner choose us?

We are a local family owned business with two locations – St. Matthews and Middletown. We are an authentic Thai restaurant that also offers sushi and a full bar with a large selection of craft beers and over 30 bourbons. Our menu is easily modifiable to accommodate vegan and gluten-free diets. We started out a predominately carry-out restaurant and continue to do a lot of carry-out although we have since expanded. We look forward to serving you.

Simply Thai | 12003 Shelbyville Road | 502-690-8344 | simplythaiky.com

Simply Thai | 323 Wallace Avenue | 502-899-9670 | simplythaiky.com

The Back Door

What’s your secret to keeping customers coming in?

People appreciate great value with our low drink prices, a friendly professional bar staff, outstanding high-quality food priced fairly and our fun, relaxed atmosphere in an eclectic neighborhood, where all kinds of people gather to socialize. Everyone from bikers to brain surgeons. The Back Door | 1250 Bardstown Road #7 | 502-451-0659 | thebackdoorlouisville.com

Uptown Cafe

What’s your secret to keeping customers coming in?

Our secret to keeping customers coming in is our food and our people. We’ve striven over the past 32 years to serve our guests consistently great food along with consistently great service. The continuity of our staff has led not only to great working relationships and friendships but also to wonderful relationships and friendships with our guests as well. We are so grateful for the guests who come see us regularly and for the new guests we meet daily. Great food, great service and great relationships are our secret.

Uptown Cafe | 1624 Bardstown Road | 502-458-4212 | www.uptownlouisville.com

Vietnam Kitchen

What’s your secret to keeping customers coming in?

Customers keep coming in because we offer good food at a good price. People love our authentic Vietnamese dishes!

Vietnam Kitchen | 5339 Mitscher Avenue | 502-363-7535 | vietnamkitchen.net