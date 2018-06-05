5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (6/8)

FRIDAY

Coat Check Pool Party

American-Turners-Louisville

$12 | 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Coat Check Pool Party is the self-proclaimed “undisputed heavyweight champ of tight vibe parties.” It’s a pool party with live music by Sam Sneed, McKinley Moore, DJ HI-Definition and Travis and Lisa of Guestroom Records. No outside beverages are allowed, but plenty of drinks will be available at the cash bar inside.

Family Film Night On The Belvedere: ‘Black Panther’

The Kentucky Center

Free | 8-11 p.m.

If you or your kids have not seen “Black Panther,” here is a free screening on what should be a beautiful night outdoors on The Belvedere. The event is presented by the Louisville Film Society and The Kentucky Center. The movie beings at 8:45 p.m. and, in case of rain, the film will be shown inside The Kentucky Center.

SATURDAY

Tales and Ales

Apocalypse Brew Works

Free | 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

If you love dogs, Saturday is packed with furry fun for you and your pup. At Apocalypse Brew Works, Tales and Ales features beer and nearly 10 dog-related nonprofits. You will find adoptable rescue animals, food trucks, craft beer, a silent auction, vendors, puppy treats and a costume contest. And on Sunday, at the Water Tower Park, there is the Waggin’ Trail Festival. The festival features animal booths, food and beverage vendors, music and PAWsome activities for the dogs, all to raise $100,000 for animals cared for by the Kentucky Humane Society.

Kentucky Parks & Crafts

The Post

No cover | 2-6 p.m.

Sixteen artists from around the state were asked to create posters showcasing Kentucky’s state parks as part of the Kentucky Parks & Crafts project (kyparksandcrafts.com). You can see what they came up with at this “Parks & Crafts” showcase. There will also be live music on The Post patio by Nicholas Jamerson. Proceeds benefit the Kentucky Parks & Crafts.

SUNDAY

Brunch & Beats VI (with DJ HI-Definition)

The Butchertown Social

No cover | Noon-4 p.m.

You may have read about this brunch/dance party in the most recent column from LEO Barkeep Confession Kelsey Westbrook, but in case you still aren’t convinced, let us pitch you on it again. DJ HI-Definition provides dope beats, and The Butchertown Social will serve a delicious brunch, which includes vegetarian benedictine gyros, hot brown burritos, smoked salmon egg salad sandwich, pimento cheese biscuits with fried egg and hot sauce honey, bourbon chicken skewers, Butchertown Bloody Marys, popsicle mimosas and Maker’s Mark coffee Old Fashioned.