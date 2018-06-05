5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (6/29)

FRIDAY

1993: Celebrating 25 years of the Louisville Leopard Percussionists

Headliners Music Hall

$15 | 8 p.m.

To celebrate 25 years of the Louisville Leopard Percussionists, an internationally-recognized group of young musicians ages 7 to 16, Leopard alumni and teachers and special guests are playing songs from 1993 (the year the Leopards began). To read more about the Leopards and the coming show, click here for a story by LEO music writer Syd Bishop.

SATURDAY

WFPK Reggae and Soul Picnic

Brown-Foreman Amphitheater, Waterfront Park

Free | 4-7 p.m.

Reggae and Soul Picnic is a family-friendly event full of reggae music and Caribbean cuisine. Bring your own picnic or purchase jerk chicken off the grill. After the picnic, head over to Headliners Music Hall for the official after-party from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. The 18-and-over event is $10 and features performers The Ark Band and PMAsound.

Cosplay Walk

Big Four Bridge

Free | 3 p.m.

See your favorite anime, sci-fi and superhero characters come to life at the Louisville Anime Community’s first Cosplay Walk. Hosted in conjunction with the Ohio River Valley Cosplayers Society, participants will cross the Big Four Bridge, where there will be plenty of chances for photoshoots and unusual cosplay pairings.

Families Belong Together Rally – Louisville

Metro Hall

Free | 11 a.m.

Join the ACLU, Douglas Boulevard Christian Church and Indivisible KY for a rally to “tell Donald Trump and his administration to end these horrific policies and bring these families back together,” according to the Facebook event page. Attendees are asked to wear white to create “a striking visual symbol.” The rally will take place in coordination with rallies around the country.

SUNDAY

The Bizarre Bazaar presents Fire Church

The Mammoth

$5-$10 | 7 p.m.

The Bizarre Bazaar will bring the heat with Fire Church — regional fire and flow performers at the first Sunday of every month, starting July 1. Performers include Mr. Matchstick, Tula Hula and Matt O’ Flow. As the festival continues, different instructors and traveling performers will be making an appearance. The festival is all ages until 9 p.m., at which time only individuals 18 and over are allowed. It’s a potluck-style event, so every ingredient needs to be labeled. The money raised will go toward improving historic The Mammoth and maintaining the outside space.